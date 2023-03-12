Three police officers hurt following fight with man at Dutch Bros near Power and Ray Roads
Three police officers are injured and one man is in custody after a fight at a Dutch Bros in Mesa.
Three police officers are injured and one man is in custody after a fight at a Dutch Bros in Mesa.
WARNING: This story contains graphic descriptions of intimate-partner violence. A man from Gatineau, Que., who pleaded guilty to strangling, assaulting and threatening his wife has now been ordered to serve four months of house arrest after Quebec's Superior Court ruled a conditional discharge last summer wasn't punishment enough. Last year, Joshua Schoo admitted to being violent during a dispute in March 2021 with his then-wife of 17 years, the mother of their four children. He pleaded guilty t
Officials say the former Illinois-based night manager ended her shift by exiting the store with a cash-filled bag. She turned herself in on Monday.
Sputnik/Mikhail Metzel/Pool via REUTERSRussian citizens are ratting each other out to authorities in droves for anti-war comments made in bars, beauty salons, and grocery stores in roughly a dozen cities across the country, according to a new report from the independent Russian news outlet Vrestka.Legal filings obtained by the outlet from Moscow, Bryansk, Novosibirsk, and other cities indicate that citizens have been turned in for “violations” as minor as cracking a joke about the war, listening
In a recent interview, the son of Gloria Satterfield said he wants his mother's body exhumed. The Murdaughs said she died after a "trip and fall."
Marriott provided its own account of what happened during an encounter between Hall of Famer Michael Irvin and a hotel female employee last month.
Two men face multiple charges for a pair of armed carjackings last year, police said Friday, including one that victimized Toronto Maple Leafs star Mitch Marner. A 24-year-old man from Brampton was charged with six offences, including two counts each of robbery with a firearm, disguise with intent and failure to comply with bail conditions, Toronto police said in a news release. Meanwhile, a 21-year-old Toronto man was charged with robbery with a firearm and disguise with intent. A third suspect
Mexico's gangs adopt a warped code of ethics - and the kidnap of Americans broke the rules.
Warning: This story contains details of violence. A courtroom in Nelson, B.C., heard testimony this week from witnesses who described a confrontation between two men on the city's main downtown street in July 2020, which ended with a skateboard attack that allegedly killed off-duty police officer Allan Young. Alex Willness, 28, has pleaded not guilty to one count of manslaughter. Young, 55, was a 20-year-veteran with the Abbotsford Police Force and died at Kelowna General Hospital five days afte
Rep. George Santos's former roommate was convicted in 2017 and deported to Brazil for his involvement in the operation.
“My heart actually did break.”
(Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump went on the attack when Jack Smith was named the latest special counsel to investigate the former president, calling him a “fully weaponized monster” whose Obama-era ties made him a “political hit man.”Most Read from BloombergStartup Bank Had a Startup Bank RunFrom Santa Clara to Shoreditch, SVB Fallout Spreads Around WorldSVB’s 44-Hour Collapse Was Rooted in Treasury Bets During PandemicSVB’s Auction Block Includes VC-Focused Lender, Wealth UnitSilicon Valley Bank Sw
Trump can lie on 'Untruth Social,' but not to a grand jury, Cohen said Friday before starting a 'long' meeting with Manhattan prosecutors.
A mother and her two young sons were found dead in their south London home, police said on Friday as they launched an investigation into their deaths.
Enora Lavenir's parents say the rental company failed to clean the home properly after prior tenants used the drug during a party there.
Embattled Rep. George Santos has been under fire from nearly the moment he was elected last year and is now under investigation over possible ethics violations. Richard Osthoff, a Navy veteran, told "Impact x Nightline," he received nothing from Santos' charity in 2016 after Santos promised to raise money for the vet’s sick pit bull Sapphire. "Impact x Nightline" shares Osthoff's story and others who claim they were lied to by Santos alleged scams in an episode now streaming on Hulu.
Texas authorities are advising residents to avoid traveling to Mexico during spring break "due to the ongoing violence throughout that country." The Texas Department of Public Safety issued an advisory warning against travel to the country for spring break "and beyond." "Drug cartel violence and other criminal activity represent a significant safety threat to anyone who crosses into Mexico right now," Department of Public Safety Director Steven McCraw said in a statement on Friday.
STORY: A quick police intervention prevented more people from being killed, the state interior minister Andy Grote told a briefing on Friday.He added that the gunman acted alone. An unborn child, seventh months old, was among the victims.
Rachel Grafe died from her injuries this past weekend two weeks after Travis Grafe’s assault.
Tulsa man sentenced to 30 years for manslaughter, driving under the influence
STORY: A gunman shot dead at least six people before killing himself at a Jehovah's Witness worship hall in the German city of Hamburg.Police and prosecutors said on Friday (March 10) the 35-year-old shooter was a former Jehovah's Witness.An eyewitness filmed him firing through a window on Thursday (March 9) evening.The suspect identified as "Philipp F." left the congregation "not on good terms," police said, though his motive remains unknown.About 50 people were in the hall for an event.The victims included four men, two women, and an unborn baby girl, whose mother survived. Eight people were injured, some with multiple gunshot wounds, half of them critically. Germany's government is coming under pressure.A law on tighter gun control that Berlin is preparing stipulates would-be owners undergo a psychological suitability test, Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said on a visit to the scene.This eyewitness, who gave no name, filmed the attack. "I didn't realize at first what was happening. Then I filmed it with my mobile phone, and through the zoom I realized that someone was shooting at the Jehovah's witnesses, and while I was filming it I realized what was happening."When police stormed the building, the shooter ran to the floor above and shot himself. Officials praised the police for a quick response they said may have saved lives. They said he used a semi-automatic pistol he had owned legally since December in the shooting.Police found 15 loaded magazines of ammunition in a raid on his apartment.They said he appeared to have acted alone. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said he was left "speechless" by the shooting in his hometown.