Three people shot, one dies, in southeast Albuquerque shooting
Three people shot, one dies, in southeast Albuquerque shooting
Three people shot, one dies, in southeast Albuquerque shooting
"Happy Mother’s Day to ALL, in particular the Mothers, Wives and Lovers of the Radical Left Fascists, Marxists and Communists"
REUTERS/Toby MelvilleWelcome to this week’s edition of Royalist, The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday.Prince Andrew refusing to leave Royal LodgeScandal-magnet Prince Andrew is reportedly refusing to vacate the 30-room Royal Lodge in Windsor, according to the Sun on Sunday. Even though King Charles has slashed his £250,000 ($436,000) subsidy, meaning he cannot afford the property’s upkeep, a friend of Andrew’s tol
Miley Cyrus promoted her album Endless Summer Vacation with sexy pics on the Instagram timeline, posting a shot of herself in nothing but a pair of jeans.
Since the 1980s, the economy has changed in ways that are simply difficult to describe. The real impact of inflation and wage stagnation isn’t apparent unless you dig deeper into the numbers. That’s precisely what a recent college grad did when her mother commented on the idea that young workers “expect too much.”
The Russian air force suffered its worst day of losses in 14 months on Saturday after two fighter jets and two helicopters crashed in mysterious circumstances.
Itsy-bitsy doesn't even begin to cover it.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry went for a date in Santa Barbara at Sushi Bar, she was wearing a chocolate brown wraparound dress with long sleeves.
The Duke of York is understood to be refusing to leave Royal Lodge, putting him on a collision course with his brother.
A teacher is under investigation by the Florida Department of Education after a school board member complained about a Disney movie shown in class.
Wendt and Ratzenberger respectively played Norm Peterson and Cliff Clavin on Cheers, which aired from 1982 to 1993
El Salvador has claimed to have gone 365 days without a murder following a major clampdown on gangs which has resulted in thousands being landed in mega-prisons.
Putin's playing a risky game with his clashing warlords, an Institute for the Study of War expert says, and one commander is losing his cool.
Lawsuit concerns leaked anti-Trump texts from FBI employees
No evidence has emerged that Russia has given its soldiers drugs. But performance-enhancing drug use during war has been commonplace since at least World War I.
Solomiia Demianova struggled when she started kindergarten in Fort Simpson, N.W.T. "First when I get here, I cry because I didn't know how to speak English," she said. Her mom, Varvara Mnatsakanian, wrote phrases like "I want to drink" on Solomiia's palm to show her teachers. Now, Solomiia, 6, can have full conversations in English. The mother and daughter pair have called Fort Simpson home for the past year after fleeing the war in Ukraine. Community is 'precious' They had help locally from the
The former New Jersey governor believes CNN allowed the former president to negotiate who was going to be in that audience
The girlfriend of a murdered British teenager has been found dead in northern Thailand, three miles from where his body was discovered last week.
'Renovation Island' star Sarah Baeumler posted some family photos on Instagram. See the sweet pictures here.
Last year the actress joked that she was "entering my hot kooky unhinged grandma era."
According to the Michigan State Police, state troopers found the suspect at a gas station near the house with noticeable injuries from the slingshot.