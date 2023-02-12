Three people arrested after car stolen in Shepherdsville
Three people arrested after car stolen in Shepherdsville
Three people arrested after car stolen in Shepherdsville
The 34-year-old set the Cottagers on the way to victory with the opening goal against Nottingham Forest
Brentford’s controversial equaliser at Arsenal was only allowed to stand because the Var operators failed to draw the correct lines on an offside decision, it was claimed.
Luna says she was "raised as a Messianic Jew" by her father. Relatives say he was Catholic, and that her grandfather fought for the Nazis.
The Toronto Raptors have signed guard-forward Joe Wieskamp to a multi-year contract, the club announced Saturday. The financial terms of the deal were not released. The six-foot-six Wieskamp signed a pair of 10-day contracts with the Raptors earlier this season and averaged 4.5 points and 8.5 minutes in two games. The former San Antonio Spur has also played eight games in the G League this season — seven with the Wisconsin Herd and one with Raptors 905 — averaging 16.4 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.8
A U.S. F-22 fighter jet shot down an unidentified cylindrical object over Canada on Saturday, the second such instance in as many days, as North America appeared on edge following a week-long Chinese spying balloon saga that drew the global spotlight. Separately, the U.S. military also scrambled fighter jets in Montana to investigate a radar anomaly that triggered a brief federal closure of airspace. "Those aircraft did not identify any object to correlate the radar hits," the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) said in a statement.
Univision's Edwin Pitti probably didn't get the answer he wanted from the vice president about the viral kiss.
TORONTO — The surprise resignation of Toronto Mayor John Tory has put the city's future in flux while presenting an opportunity to move matters of pressing public interest in a new direction, political observers said Saturday as they processed the abrupt departure. The mayor who presided over two relatively scandal-free terms at City Hall and had recently been elected for a third lobbed a political bombshell on Friday when he announced he'd be stepping down after having an affair with a former m
Twelve people have been detained by the Turkish authorities over collapsed buildings in the south-eastern provinces of Gaziantep and Sanliurfa.
WARNING: This story contains distressing details. Krysta Grimes, a St. John's substitute teacher accused of having sex with her underage student in 2018, has been acquitted. Justice Vikas Khaladkar dismissed the sexual exploitation charge against her in Supreme Court on Friday afternoon. Reading from his decision, Khaladkar said he couldn't accept the complainant's credibility because of a series of "serious, significant inconsistencies" in his testimony. Grimes leapt from the dock, hugging her
The Florida congressman honoured a combat veteran accused of killing a Michigan man in 2019
U.S. citizens should avoid travel to certain regions of Mexico over increased crime and kidnappings, the State Department says.
Elliot Blair’s family has refuted reports by Mexican authorities that he fell to his death his from an open-air walkway while intoxicated, Andrea Blanco reports
Two people are facing a host of weapons-related charges after a cache of guns and explosives was found in a Markham apartment building Wednesday — a discovery made after a bullet tore through three separate apartments in the building. According to a York Regional Police news release, residents in an apartment building in the area of Elgin Mills Road East and Woodbine Avenue first called police around 10:50 a.m. when they heard a loud bang. Responding officers discovered a gun had been fired on t
Dozens of vehicles stolen from in and around the Greater Toronto Area were tracked down thousands of kilometres away in shipping containers on the island-nation of Malta in the Mediterranean Sea, police say. York Regional Police say their cargo theft unit, together with the Canada Border Services Agency and Maltese authorities, tracked down 64 vehicles valued at $3.5 million dollars, that were ready to be sold illegally. The vehicles have since been recovered and returned to Canada, they said in
The Murdaugh family’s behaviour in court is just the latest in a growing list of sagas disrupting the high-profile trial – including a bomb threat and a controversial GoFundMe
HALIFAX — Federal lawyers say it was lawful and reasonable to charge the spouse of the man responsible for the Nova Scotia mass shooting for supplying him with ammunition. Lawyer Patricia MacPhee made the argument in a written statement of defence before the Nova Scotia Supreme Court. She rejects the accusation by Lisa Banfield that the RCMP conspired to stage a malicious prosecution against her. Banfield alleges she was charged in December 2020 because the RCMP wanted to deflect attention from
Serkan Kaygusuz, 42, is on trial accused of murdering Norma Girolami, 70.
Video of man ploughing car through McDonald's shopfront in domestic violence attack released
Richard Wakeling, 55, from Brentwood, Essex, fled the UK in 2018.
The Capitol riot trial for Proud Boys leaders promised to be a historic showcase for some of the most compelling evidence of an alleged plot by far-right extremists to halt the transfer of presidential power after the 2020 election. Lawyers representing the five Proud Boys charged with seditious conspiracy have repeatedly sparred with U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly during breaks in testimony. Two defense lawyers at one point floated the idea of withdrawing from the case if Kelly did not rule in their favor on evidentiary matters.