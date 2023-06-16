Three Killed, Dozens Injured by North Texas Tornado

At least three people were killed and dozens more injured after a tornado tore through Perryton, Texas, on Thursday, June 15, local media reported citing authorities.

The National Weather Service issued a tornado watch for the region, warning that severe storms could produce multiple tornadoes. Video recorded by Jaxon Lehnert shows two tornadic funnels moving over fields near Perryton.

In seperate video provided to Storyful by Lehnert, severe damage can be seen in the town.

This is a developing story. Credit: Jaxon Lehnert via Storyful