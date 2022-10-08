Three Killed in Crimean Bridge Explosion, Russia's Investigative Committee Says

At least three people were killed in an explosion on Crimea’s Kerch Bridge, which connects Russia to the Crimean peninsula, Russia’s Investigative Committee said on October 8.

Footage released by the committee shows military personnel gathered on the bridge. Part of the road crossing can be seen sunk into the Kerch Strait, while the rail crossing is seen burned.

Earlier security footage showed an explosion on the bridge, while further video showed a section of the bridge on fire.

The committee said a truck was blown up on the bridge igniting seven fuel tanks of a railway train. This has not been independently verified.

The truck, the committee said, was owned by a resident of the Krasnodar Oblast. An investigation has been launched at the resident’s home and on the vehicle’s movement, the committee added. Credit: Russian Investigative Committee via Storyful

