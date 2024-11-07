Three keys to winning Week 10 in Fantasy Football

Yahoo Fantasy contributor Sal Vetri offers his three findings that will lead managers to success in Week 10 including the bounce-back candidate, best spot and pickup and play of the week.

Here are three key findings that will help you win your week 10 fantasy football matchup starting with finding number one, the pick up and play of the week.

And this is for the Steelers running back, Jalen Warren.

Warren is returning from his by this week and he was dropped in a lot of Fantasy Leagues as he's currently available in over 50% of that.

And over the past two games since returning from a knee injury, he's seen 45% of the Steelers snaps and averaging over 13 opportunities per contest and quietly he's taking the passing down usage away from Naji Harris.

It's Warren who's operating in the obvious passing down situations like the two minute offense.

Now, Warren exits his bi week and he's in a great matchup against the commanders who allow the second most rushing yards per play.

The Steelers are also road underdogs in this one so it could set up that Warren is out there for more passing down situations, you can pick up and play him this week.

Finding number two is the bounce back candidate of the week and this is for the Giants rookie running back Tyronn Tracy against the Carolina Panthers.

Tracy has had a great role in the offense the past five weeks playing nearly 70% of the snaps and averaging over 18 opportunities per game.

And even with Devin Singleterry back the past three weeks, Tracy is still the lead back for the Giants averaging 16 opportunities per game.

And that continued this past week because Tracy commanded 17 touches compared to just seven for Devin Singletary, but he only produced 69 scoreless yards against the commanders.

But his role remains strong and now he's in a bounce back spot against the Panthers who allow the most rushing yards per game and they just gave up 215 total yards to Alvin Kamara last week start Tracy in week 10.

Now finding number three is the best spot of the week and this is for the Panthers running back Tuba Hubbard against the Giants.

Hubbard is coming off of a nice bounce back game where he scored 20 Fantasy points and found the end zone twice.

And Hubbard now finished as a top 12 running back four different times this year averaging over 18 opportunities per game on the season.

It's a strong role and this week he'll take on the Giants who allow the most rushing yards per play this season.

Now, there's a chance the rookie running back, Jonathan Brooks can make his debut this week, but here's the thing.

The Panthers have been extremely cautious with Brooks.

So even if he does suit up, expect a limited role, you can start with Confidence Hubbard this week.

