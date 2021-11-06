Three injured in German train knife attack

German police said three people have been seriously injured in a knife attack on a train on Saturday (November 6).

The attack was said to have happened at around 8GMT on an Intercity-Express train traveling between Regensburg and Nuremburg in southern Germany.

Police spokesman Florian Beck said a 27-year-old man of Syrian nationality had been arrested.

"The background to this incident, why it happened, is still completely unclear and is the subject of ongoing investigations. However, I can say that there is an initial suspicion of attempted homicide and investigations are being conducted in this regard."

Beck said there is currently no danger to the lives of the three injured people and that there is no evidence that other attackers are at large.