Three injured in clash with Swedish police

STORY: In the footage police are seen driving at speed through a residential area with burning objects placed on the roads.

Three people in Norrkoping needed medical attention after being hit by police bullets during clashes between police and protesters, none of the injuries were life threatening police said in an online statement.

The violence began on Thursday (April 14) after a demonstration organized by Rasmus Paludan, leader of Danish far-right political party Hard Line. Paludan, who had permission for a series of demonstrations across Sweden during the Easter weekend, is known for Quran burnings.