Three found dead after rioting in Solomon Islands

Video obtained by Reuters showed trash and debris lining streets in the capital on Saturday (November 27) as they remained relatively empty after police from Australia and Papua New Guinea arrived and a night curfew was imposed in the capital. Collapsed buildings and charred storefronts with anti-government graffiti were also seen in the city's Chinatown district.

Protesters largely hailed from Solomon Islands' most populous province of Malaita, where there is resentment towards the government and opposition to its 2019 decision to end diplomatic ties with Taiwan and establish formal links with China.

Some 50 officers from the Royal Papua New Guinea Constabulary arrived in Honiara on Friday, a day after Australia sent its own forces to the capital, both in response to requests from the Solomon Islands government.