Three Detained After Shooting at South Carolina Mall, Police Say

Twelve people were injured, including 10 with gunshot wounds, during a shooting incident inside the Columbiana Centre mall in South Carolina on Saturday, April 16, the Columbia Police Department said.

Speaking to media, Chief Skip Holbrook said eight of the gunshot victims were transported to hospital by authorities, including two in “critical but stable” condition. Another two gunshot victims self-reported to local hospitals, and two more people were injured in a stampede as people tried to flee the mall, Holbrook said.

Three people were detained, Holbrook added.

“At least three people were seen with firearms inside the mall, and at least one person fired a weapon. That could change,” Holbrook said, before urging witnesses to contact police with information.

Footage by Jennifer Jankucic shows officers and bystanders gathered in the parking lot at the Columbiana Centre. A man is seen being handcuffed by police. Credit: Jennifer Jankucic via Storyful