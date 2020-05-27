Three dead after shooting at radio station in Thailand

Three people were shot dead after a gunman opened fire at a radio station in Thailand this morning (May 27).

The alleged shooter Win Sonsuk had worked as a mechanic at the building operated by the National Broadcasting Services of Thailand in Phitsanulok province, around 250 miles north of Bangkok.

He allegedly opened fire shortly before 10 am local time. One of the victims was slumped behind radio equipment in one of the studios and another had staggered out onto the lawn in front of the building. Another was found dead in a corridor.

Win Sonsuk, wearing a purple shirt, was pictured in handcuffs and covered in blood as police lead him in handcuffs out of the building.

The alleged victims were radio station director Sanit Butmongkol and electricians Jirawut Sumethepanan and Bhumisaran Panbhumi.

Officers said they were able to subdue the alleged gunman. They said that two hand guns, several bullets, a pocket knife and a smartphone had been found on him.