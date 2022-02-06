Three dead including gunman, one injured in apartment complex shooting
Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet has been selected as a reserve for the 2022 NBA All-Star Game. He was voted in for the first time in his career by a panel of the NBA’s 30 head coaches. VanVleet is the eighth player in Raptors franchise history to be named an all-star and just the fourth undrafted player in the NBA's modern era to be selected to the prestigious midseason showcase. The game will take place on Feb. 20 in Cleveland. A draft will be held on Feb. 10, when VanVleet will learn wheth
ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — One last time, Shaun White will stand atop the Olympic halfpipe, slap his hands together, give a high-five to his coach and take his snowboard, and snowboarding, on the sort of ride that only he can dream up. The Beijing Games will be the fifth Olympics for the three-time gold medalist. And they'll be the last Olympics for the 35-year-old American who is now an elder-statesman for his sport — more than double the age of some of the riders he goes against. Back when he w
BEIJING — Canada made its mark on the medal table early at the Beijing Olympics, as speedskater Isabelle Weidemann raced to bronze in the women's 3,000 metres on Saturday. The 26-year-old from Ottawa finished with a time of three minutes 58.64 seconds at the Ice Ribbon oval. The women's 3,000 was the second event at the Games to award medals. Weidemann received her hardware shortly after Norway's Therese Johaug became Beijing's first gold medallist in the women’s 15-kilometre cross-country skiat
Al Michaels finally gets to call a Super Bowl in Los Angeles and will tie the late Pat Summerall for the most by a lead announcer on television. The question everyone wants answered, though: Will this be Michaels' final assignment for NBC? Michaels has been the lead announcer on “Sunday Night Football” since its start in 2006, but his contract expires after next Sunday’s matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams. The 77-year old hasn’t indicated his future plans, but said he do
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Ja Morant scored 33 points in three quarters and the Memphis Grizzlies led by as many as 31 points in a 135-115 win over the Orlando Magic on Saturday. Morant scored 22 points in the first half as Memphis won its second straight and for the fifth time in six games. The Grizzlies went on a 14-0 run in the first quarter and led 76-56 at the half. Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 21 points for Memphis and Steve Adams added 12 points and 11 rebounds. The Grizzlies shot 50.5% (53 for 105
BEIJING (AP) — Difficult as it was hearing Brianna Decker crying out in pain while laying prone on the ice, Kendall Coyne Schofield understood the U.S. women’s hockey team still had a game to finish. After the Americans wrapped up their 5-2 win over Finland to open the Beijing Games, Schofield could verbalize what she felt when encountering Decker standing on crutches next to the bench. “I just told her, `We got this,'” Schofield said. “No matter what she’s a big part of this group. ... You saw
TORONTO — Pascal Siakam scored 21 points in the first quarter on way his way to 33 for the evening as the Toronto Raptors extended their winning streak to five with a 125-114 victory over the Atlanta Hawks at Scotiabank Arena Friday. Raptors all-star Fred VanVleet added 26 points, including 13 in the third quarter alone, and 13 assists in Toronto's sixth win in their last seven contests. Hawks point guard Trae Young followed up a 43-point performance in a 124-115 win over the league-leading Phoe
BEIJING (AP) — As the lights flashed on the Bird's Nest, the stadium designed for the previous Olympics in China, 63-year old Liu Wenbin was just one of many excited Beijing residents eager for the Games to begin. It didn't matter that Beijing had just held the Olympics 14 years ago, or that the country had to artificially construct snow, or that the U.S. and several other Western countries were staging a diplomatic boycott over Beijing's internment of a large part of its minority Uyghur populat
Canadian ski cross racer Brittany Phelan has learned a lot about herself in the past four years. The product of Mt-Tremblant, Que., won silver at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics and felt like she was primed for more heading into the Beijing Games. However, she suffered a devastating knee injury in February 2020 in Megève, France, when she overshot a jump and landed on one leg, blowing out her knee. Despite 13 years of World Cup experience as both an Alpine skier and a ski cross racer Phelan had ne
Isabelle Weidemann won bronze in the women's 3,000-metre event on Saturday.
Team Canada's presence in the Beijing Olympics opening ceremonies is a moment of triumph and pride. But it's also anchored by the sacrifices that made it possible.
BEIJING (AP) — A freak of nature. A beast. Ironman. The Arnold Schwarzenegger of skiing. Aleksander Aamodt Kilde has been called each of those names and more for his unusually high ability to withstand pain and set lifting records in the weight room. It’s a big part of what makes the Norwegian the favorite for gold in the Olympic downhill on Sunday. “He’s always been like that,” teammate Kjetil Jansrud said. “For all the years that he’s been on the team he’s been the leading star when it comes t
ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — This really is it for Shaun White. The three-time gold medalist made it clear that not only will the Beijing Games be his last Olympics, they'll mark his final contest, too. During a reflective, sometimes emotional news conference Saturday, not far from the halfpipe where he'll take his last competitive ride, the 35-year-old said that, yes, he'll be hanging 'em up for good after the medal round next week. “In my mind, I've decided this will be my last competition,” he s
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Caitlyn Callahan was standing in a Starbucks in the fall 2019 when she peered down at her phone and was met with a jolt that changed the course of her life. A couple of clicks told her the New York Yankees had just made Rachel Balkovec the first woman to be a full-time coach in the major leagues. Suddenly, a door that Callahan assumed was closed had swung wide open and her inner ballplayer. “If you’ve ever been in one of those playoff situations where you’re that batter up and
SYDNEY (AP) — There is a photograph from the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics that captured curling fans’ hearts worldwide. In it, Canadian curler John Morris and American rival Matt Hamilton sit side by side, arms draped around each others’ shoulders, grinning faces inches apart, beer cans mid-clink. It was a moment that perfectly captured the spirit of curling, a sport best known for its sweeping but perhaps best loved for its socializing. Yet it is a moment that will likely be impossible to repeat i
BEIJING (AP) — There was no medal sweep for the Dutch in the first speedskating event of the Beijing Olympics. Irene Schouten made sure they kept the top spot on the podium. Shaking off the pressure of being the heavy favorite, Schouten broke a 20-year-old Olympic record to win the women's 3,000 meters Saturday. She turned in a blazing final lap while skating in the last of 10 pairs to finish in 3 minutes, 56.93 seconds. “I had a lot of pressure from not only the medalists but also from myself,”
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Mike Macdonald is back “home” with the Baltimore Ravens. Macdonald was hired as Baltimore’s new defensive coordinator after a year at Michigan. He replaces Don Martindale, who was fired after four seasons. Macdonald started his career as an intern with the Ravens and spent seven years in Baltimore, serving most recently as the linebackers coach from 2018-20. “It’s a dream come true to come back home,” Macdonald said. “This is home for me and my family. So when the opport
ZHANGJIAKOU, China — Canada's Mikael Kingsbury doesn't think about taking it slow in competition, he just executes. Kingsbury dominated the qualifying round of the men's moguls competition at the Beijing Olympics on Thursday, topping the next best skier by more than two points as he began his title defence. He advanced to Saturday's men's final about 90 minutes after teammate Justine Dufour-Lapointe qualified for the women's final. "I didn't try to win today," said Kingsbury at the bottom of the
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Doug Pederson won’t have the power Urban Meyer had with the Jacksonville Jaguars. The team and its fans can only hope that's a good thing. Owner Shad Khan introduced Pederson as the Jaguars' coach on Saturday and said the team has applied to the NFL to hire an executive vice president, a person who would report directly to Khan and oversee Pederson and general manager Trent Baalke. It’s a much different structure from what the Jaguars employed the last two years. Khan’s
WASHINGTON (AP) — Deandre Ayton had 20 points and 16 rebounds in an efficient 24 minutes and the NBA-leading Phoenix Suns rebounded from a streak-ending loss to beat the short-handed Washington Wizards 95-80 on Saturday night. Ayton, playing his third game since returning from a sprained right ankle, and the Suns bounced back from a loss Thursday night at Atlanta that ended their 11-game winning streak. Phoenix led by 25 before the midpoint of the second quarter, 27 at half and 36 in the third q