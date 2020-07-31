Three charged with high-profile Twitter hacks

Two teenagers and a 22-year-old were charged with hacking the Twitter accounts of famous people including former President Barack Obama, billionaire Bill Gates and Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk, the Department of Justice said on Friday.

Mason Sheppard, a 19-year-old British man, was charged with carrying out the hack, as well as related wire fraud and money laundering, the Justice Department said.

Orlando-based Nima Fazeli, 22, nicknamed Rolex, was charged with aiding and abetting those crimes.

The Justice Department did not name the third defendant, but a State Attorney's Office in Tampa said it had arrested 17-year-old Graham Clark.

In a statement, Twitter said it appreciated the "swift actions of law enforcement."