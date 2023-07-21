After three break-ins in seven months, Bacon & Butter owner says, 'We're used to being victims'

The owners of Bacon & Butter – a place known for its cinnamon rolls – in Sacramento, are trying to figure out their next steps as their businesses have been targeted with multiple break-ins in the last seven months. It has ruined a Thursday ritual for Joseph Richardson, who comes weekly to the popular brunch spot. At first sight, Richardson thought he got lucky this morning as he arrived at an empty parking lot. That is until he walked up to a sign notifying patrons about a closure due to an overnight break-in that is leaving owner Billy Zoellin with a hefty loss considering that boarding up windows will cost about $600. While those responsible did not take anything, the damages go further than replacing windows. It means lost wages for workers who couldn't work Thursday and a loss for the business which serves about 500 people a day during weekdays.