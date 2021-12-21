Three arrested in Sicily for anti-vax jab scam

Three people, including the nurse and a leader of the local anti-vax movement known in Italy as 'No-Vax', have been arrested and face charges of corruption and forgery.

Police used a hidden camera to film the nurse at a major inoculation centre emptying the vaccine syringe into a tissue before briefly putting the needle into the arm of the recipient.

Around a dozen health passes were obtained in this fashion, including by a policeman. Local media reported that people paid up to 400 euros each for the service.