Threat against students at central Iowa school deemed not credible

Reuters Videos

STORY: Outside a pre-school in Blumenau, in southern Brazil, parents console each other after a fatal attack at the school.Police allege a 25-year-old man wielding an axe gained access to the private school by scaling its walls.He has since been arrested. Among the victims, said a firefighter, are three boys and a girl, between the ages of five and seven. Of the injured, one of them was listed in serious condition, he said.The injured are between the ages of three and five, a local hospital said. President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva described the attack as a “monstrosity” on social media. Community members living near the pre-school came to lay flowers and pay their respects to the victims. “We live here in the region, we have children studying at schools near the kindergarten and we put ourselves in their shoes. They could have been our children too. I hope that everybody comes here to bring some support, it’s not an easy situation, it’s quite difficult.”The attack comes nearly a week after a 13-year-old student stabbed a teacher to death and injured five others in Sao Paulo.