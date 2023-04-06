Threat against students at central Iowa school deemed not credible
Two women who once worked at Donda Academy filed a discrimination suit against Ye and his private school Thursday, alleging a series of bizarre rules.
STORY: Outside a pre-school in Blumenau, in southern Brazil, parents console each other after a fatal attack at the school.Police allege a 25-year-old man wielding an axe gained access to the private school by scaling its walls.He has since been arrested. Among the victims, said a firefighter, are three boys and a girl, between the ages of five and seven. Of the injured, one of them was listed in serious condition, he said.The injured are between the ages of three and five, a local hospital said. President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva described the attack as a “monstrosity” on social media. Community members living near the pre-school came to lay flowers and pay their respects to the victims. “We live here in the region, we have children studying at schools near the kindergarten and we put ourselves in their shoes. They could have been our children too. I hope that everybody comes here to bring some support, it’s not an easy situation, it’s quite difficult.”The attack comes nearly a week after a 13-year-old student stabbed a teacher to death and injured five others in Sao Paulo.
These students are certified in restoring classics.
A freshman state lawmaker in Ohio falsely claimed to have graduated from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, according to the prestigious university, and he has stepped down from a House committee leadership post after that revelation. Rep. Dave Dobos, a Columbus-area Republican, attended MIT in the 1970s and 1980 and studied economics but did not receive a degree, MIT’s deputy director of media relations, Sarah McDonnell, told Cleveland.com, which first reported the discrepancy Tuesday. House Speaker Jason Stephens has since accepted Dobos' resignation as vice chair of the Higher Education Committee.
Tens of thousands of customers remain without power in the National Capital Region Thursday after what Hydro Ottawa described as the worst ice storm in the area since 1998. 53,000 Hydro Ottawa customers don't have power. 114,000 Hydro Quebec customers in the Outaouais don't have power. 88,000 Hydro One customers in eastern Ontario don't have power. Overall, about 270,000 Hydro Ottawa customers were affected in some way by Wednesday's freezing rain, said Joseph Muglia, Hydro Ottawa's director of
Governor Gavin Newsom met with New College students as they fight back against Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis' conservative overhaul of the school.
The Biden administration on Thursday announced a proposed rule change that would prohibit U.S. schools from “categorically” banning transgender students from athletic teams that are consistent with their gender identities. The proposed change to Title IV is likely to revive debates about transgender rights, particularly in sports. Across the country, there has been a push buy conservative lawmakers to prevent transgender women from participating in school sports.
Thousands of students participated in a national school walkout Wednesday to demand action on gun control following the mass shooting in Nashville.
STORY: Police said the man responsible for the attack in the city of Blumenau has been arrested. Local security chief, Marcio Alberto Filippi, told reporters the attacker gained access to the private school by scaling its walls.Hospital Santo Antonio in Blumenau said that in addition to the four children killed, four others between the ages of three to five are under its medical care.The attack, dubbed by President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva a "monstrosity," happened nearly a week after a 13-year-old student stabbed a teacher to death and wounded five others in a Sao Paulo school.
Farhanna Khan has been juggling her work and faith since she started studying to become a teacher. She recalls one day when she was working as a teaching assistant and let her teacher know during class break, she was going to pray. "She snapped at me in front of everybody, I never forgot it," said Khan. "She said to me, 'if you knew that you had to pray, why did you apply for this job?'" "I started to shake … I just said to her … when it's my prayer time, I'm going to leave, and I'm gonna pray."
The suit, brought by two female Black former staffers, alleges that Donda Academy employs "unlawful educational practices."
Two former teachers say they were unfairly fired after raising issues about the school's alleged health, safety, and educational code violations
An 18-year-old student arrested Monday morning after being found with a gun at West Geauga High School in Chester Township is now facing attempted murder and other charges related to a possible school shooting that was averted.
As South Carolina again considers passing legislation that would expand school choice measures, former Gov. Jeb Bush on Tuesday gave GOP lawmakers a pep talk, sharing his experiences with educational choice programs in Florida.
An attempt to ensure only certain voices are allowed in public education. Parents, educators who think differently be damned, says the Editorial Board.
An image posted to social media this week appears to show a Líídlįį Kúę Elementary School teacher dragging a child across a school parking lot in Fort Simpson, N.W.T. In the picture, the teacher appears to pull the child by the hood of their snowsuit across the ground. The student's parents and grandparents said they were "horrified" by the photo. While no faces are visible in the image, which was made public on Monday, Shannon Cazon said her child is the one shown. Cazon said she and her husban
The Wyandotte Public Schools Board of Education voted to accept the district superintendent’s resignation during a special meeting Wednesday night.
STORY: The "Students Demand Action" group organized the walkouts, with its website stating that more than 110 Americans are killed with guns every day, and more than 200 shot and wounded.In Tallahassee, one high school student told Reuters she joined the walkout in honor of the six people killed in the latest deadly school shooting at Nashville's Covenant School on March 27 by a former student, as well as to protest Florida governor Ron DeSantis' move to sign into effect a law that allows the permitless carry of a concealed gun.While another student said she wanted policymakers to take "serious action" against automatic rifles. U.S. school shootings, defined as any incident in which a gun is discharged on school property, number 90 so far this year, according to the K-12 School Shooting Database website. The 303 incidents last year were the most of any year in the database, which began in 1970.
The Education Department last week sent a proposed rule on transgender and nonbinary student inclusion in sports to the White House Office of Management and Budget.
Teacher disrupts hearing as GOPs advance bill to arm educators with guns in schoolsJustin Jones