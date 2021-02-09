How Thrasio buys and grows Amazon third-party sellers
Thrasio Co-CEO Josh Silberstein joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to share the news of the company's new $750 million in funding, and discuss its strategy of acquiring Amazon FBA businesses.
ATLANTA — De'Andre Hunter's knee surgery is only the latest medical setback that threatens the Atlanta Hawks' efforts to end a streak of three consecutive losing seasons. The Hawks have been without guard Bogdan Bogdanovic for a month due to a knee injury. Hunter, enjoying a breakout season as the starting small forward, missed four games before Monday's arthroscopic procedure on his right knee. His status will be updated in two weeks. Atlanta (11-12) will be without the two starters when it plays at Dallas on Wednesday night. Hunter has emerged as one of Atlanta's top players in his second season. He is third on the team with 17.2 points per game, adding important scoring balance behind Trae Young and John Collins. Hunter's breakout has been especially important while the team awaits the return of Bogdanovic, who had been expected to provide scoring punch from the wing before fracturing his right knee. Coach Lloyd Pierce has been forced to make constant changes to his rotation. Forward Danilo Gallinari and rookie centre Onyeka Okongwu also have missed significant time with injuries. “We’re basically missing our starting 2 and 3," Pierce said Monday, adding that Gallinari and Okongwu "are just now coming along.” Bogdanovic has shed his knee brace, raising hopes he could return soon. Another free-agent addition, guard Kris Dunn, hasn't played this season as he continues his recovery from right ankle surgery on Dec. 29. Bogdanovic, Gallinari, Dunn, Rajon Rondo and Tony Snell were Atlanta's aggressive off-season additions. The aim was to add outside shooting, defence and experience to the foundation of draft picks led by Young, Collins, Hunter, Cam Reddish and Kevin Huerter. Because of the injuries, the Hawks still don't know how all the new pieces might fit with the young returning players. “It’s been tough,” Huerter said. “We’re bringing back five or six guys from last year’s team that played a lot of minutes and were a big part of that team and adding all the guys we have this year.” The Hawks expected COVID-19 could complicate attempts to establish momentum. Instead, injuries have been the culprit. “We’re still trying to jell,” Huerter said. “Obviously there have been a lot of lineups that have not played a lot of minutes together. ... We won’t truly know until guys come back and be healthy.” Huerter sank five 3-pointers and scored 19 points as the Hawks snapped a three-game losing streak with their 132-121 win over Toronto on Saturday night. The Hawks are relying on Huerter, who has scored in double figures in five consecutive games, and Reddish, who has struggled with poor shooting while filling in for Hunter. Reddish made two of four 3s against Toronto after making only 1 of 16 in his previous four games. “I don’t know if you’re going to replace De’Andre,” Pierce said. “You just have to have other guys step up and that’s what we’re looking for.” Hunter's absence only encourages teams to double-team Young, forcing the Hawks to look elsewhere for scoring. Dallas successfully used that strategy in its 122-116 win at Atlanta on Feb. 3. Only a late surge allowed Young to score 21 points. He leads the team with 26.7 points per game. “We’ll pick it up,” Huerter said. “We’ll find it somewhere else. Guys will fill in. Obviously we want (Hunter) back as soon as possible.” ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Charles Odum, The Associated Press
Paris Saint-Germain winger Angel Di Maria will likely miss the team’s Champions League game at Barcelona next week, coach Mauricio Pochettino said Tuesday. In PSG’s 2-0 victory over Marseille on Sunday, the 32-year-old Argentina international limped off early with a right thigh injury. Barcelona hosts PSG in the round-of-16 first leg next Tuesday. “His participation in the match against Barcelona is compromised,” Pochettino said in a news conference. “His absence isn’t a reason to change our ideas. We’ll find the best available solutions.” Pochettino spoke ahead of the team’s French Cup match on Wednesday against Caen in the Normandy region. “Angel has played a lot and he’s an important player for us. But there are other players who can play and enable us to win matches,” the coach said. The club will provide another update on Di Maria before the Barcelona game, Pochettino said. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
NYON, Switzerland — Manchester United and Arsenal had their next Europa League games moved to Italy on Tuesday because of pandemic-related restrictions on travel from England. UEFA said the home stadium of Juventus in Turin will stage Man United facing Real Sociedad in the first leg of the round of 32 on Feb. 18. It should have been a home game for the Spanish side. Arsenal's visit to Lisbon to play Benfica on the same date has been moved to Stadio Olimpico in Rome. Four Premier League teams have this week denied their next European opponent home advantage. Concerns about an aggressively transmissible COVID-19 variant spreading in England required the games to be switched to neutral venues. Liverpool and Manchester City are both headed to Budapest, Hungary, for Champions League matches against Leipzig and Borussia Mönchengladbach, respectively, in the next two weeks. It is unclear if English teams will be able to host second-leg games in the weeks ahead. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
Raptors 905 has been named the NBA G League franchise of the year for the 2019-20 season.The NBA announced Tuesday that the Toronto Raptors' affiliate is being given the annual award for its performance on the court as well as its business development and community involvement.The team, which plays out of the Paramount Fine Foods Centre in Mississauga, Ont., saw an 11 per cent increase in fan attendance in 2019-20.Raptors 905, which won a G League title in 2017, has long been lauded for developing NBA-ready players. All-star Pascal Siakam, key point guard Fred VanVleet and Canadian centre Chris Boucher are among the program's graduates.Raptors 905 will kick off its sixth campaign in Orlando as part of the G League's single-site 2021 season. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 9, 2021. The Canadian Press
Miami guard Avery Bradley went nearly two weeks without seeing his wife and children after testing positive for COVID-19, a brutally hard part of his ordeal with the illness. The sacrifice was worthwhile, though: None of them got the virus. Bradley confirmed Tuesday that he tested positive for the coronavirus last month. For anyone, that diagnosis can be daunting. For Bradley, that was especially so, given that he opted to not join his then-team, the Los Angeles Lakers, in the NBA’s restart bubble at Walt Disney World last season out of concerns about COVID-19 and the possibility of exposing his young son — who has chronic respiratory issues — to the disease. “I was really nervous,” Bradley said. “It’s just a blessing that no one in my household got COVID. It made me feel a lot more at ease. It was just frustrating knowing that the virus is still around. It’s been tough. It’s been tough for me and my family, but we’re getting through it. I’m happy my kids didn’t have it, my wife didn’t have it, that made me feel a lot better. “But it was tough not being around my family for 11 days, I think it was, not being able to see them, hug my kids, hug my wife. And I’m happy that it’s all over.” Bradley catching the virus was part of a challenging time for the Heat. They had only eight players available for two games at Philadelphia on Jan. 12 and 14, both of them losses, while eight others — Bradley among them — were out for virus-related reasons and Meyers Leonard was out with what became a season-ending shoulder injury. “No one is going to feel sorry for us,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. Bradley has appeared in only 10 games for Miami this season; Tuesday’s game against New York is the 14th he is to miss, and that number will keep rising over the next few weeks. Bradley could be out until the end of the first-half schedule in early March with a strained calf muscle, though he’s hoping to return before the midseason break. He missed eight games because of COVID-19, then returned, bruised his knee in his comeback, sat out the next two contests, played two more games and then hurt the calf. “It’s really frustrating,” Bradley said. “It’s unfortunate, catching COVID, having the knee contusion and now this. It’s very frustrating. All I can do is continue to stay professional and make sure I’m doing everything I can do to get back as soon as possible, make sure I’m able to contribute and help our team in every way I can.” Bradley is averaging 8.5 points this season. The Heat start a seven-game road trip in Houston on Thursday; Bradley isn’t expected to travel because of his injury. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Tim Reynolds, The Associated Press
