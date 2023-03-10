Thousands Without Power as Winter Weather Hits North of England

The city of Sheffield ground to a halt on Friday, March 10, as a bout of snow closed schools and businesses and left thousands without power across the north of England.

Footage by Lucy Crapper shows a residential street covered in snow on Friday morning.

Crapper wrote: “When Twitter asks ‘what’s happening’ I can confidently say today I’m properly snowed in! And it’s still flippin snowing!!”

Local media reported that several schools, universities, and businesses were closed due to the snow in Sheffield.

Northern Powergrid said around 7,000 customers were without power due to adverse weather on Friday morning.

A cold snap has brought heavy snow to parts of England and Wales since Wednesday.

The Met Office issued yellow weather warnings for snow and ice in much of the UK on Friday. Credit: Lucy Crapper via Storyful

