Thousands of tickets remain for SDCCU Holiday Bowl
Petco Park's first-ever football game will not be close to sold out due to a variety of factors, including a steep increase in ticket prices from prior years.
From Brady to Biles to Ohtani to Giannis, here are the top sports stories for 2021.
An early contender for Goal of the Tournament at the World Juniors.
Week 11 Part 1 was an absolute nightmare for fantasy managers, so let's hope Part 2 is a little better.
After shutting down for a week, the NHL resumes play Tuesday with three games on the schedule.
The NBA's new policy comes the same day the CDC reduced quarantine time for asymptomatic individuals.
The unauthorized series featuring a portrayal of Jerry Buss proclaiming his love of sex and basketball is a hard pass for Magic.
Four NFL teams have clinched their division, but four remain up for grabs entering the final two weeks of the season.
Congratulations on making it to Championship Week. Andy Behrens is here with his Week 17 priority pickups to help you go get that ring.
Enes Kanter Freedom became a U.S. citizen in November.
McDuffie projects in the back-half of the first round of the draft, and he’ll enter the NFL with reputation as a strong cover corner, sure tackler and willing special-teamer.
There have been some fantastic moves in the Shapiro-Atkins era, but some massive flops, too.
Owen Power notched a hat-trick, while Czechia came unravelled during a one-minute sequence. Here’s what you need to know from Canada’s opening win.
The four NBA roster guys and four 10-day hardship signings did their best on Boxing Day. But there's only so much an eight-man team can do.
Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse addressed the media after his team’s blowout loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers and touched on a number of topics.
New Toronto Raptors forward D.J. Wilson went through a lot in the past week.
Tampa Bay Lightning officials pulled a player out of a meeting because he tested positive for the coronavirus and no one in the room flinched. As Anthony Cirelli went into the now-familiar COVID-19 protocol, the two-time defending champions practiced with their goaltending coach and an emergency backup in net and prepared to play Montreal on Tuesday night in a Stanley Cup Final rematch without either of their NHL goalies or their coach on hand. “It's just the norm,” assistant Derek Lalonde said
EDMONTON — Ville Koivunen scored twice and added an assist as Finland routed Austria 7-1 on Monday at the world junior hockey championship. Brad Lambert had a goal and two assists for Finland (2-0), while Kalle Vaisanen, Samuel Helenius, Kasper Simontaival, and Topi Niemela rounded out the attack. Goalie Juha Jatkola made eight saves for the win. Martin Urbanek was the lone scorer for Austria (0-1), while Sebastian Wraneschitz stopped 41 shots in net. Later at Rogers Place, Germany played Czechi
EDMONTON — A broader Canadian audience finally gets to see why Owen Power is a standout among his hockey peers. The 19-year-old defenceman from Mississauga, Ont., played his junior hockey in the United States before heading to the University of Michigan. Power was invited to try out for the Canadian junior men's hockey team last year. The Wolverines didn't release him to selection camp and thus deprived Canadian fans the chance to see a highly-touted NHL prospect play in the 2021 world junior ch
Jimmy Garoppolo injured his right thumb in San Francisco's loss at Tennessee last week and his status for the 49ers' game this week is in doubt. Garoppolo missed practice Monday because of the injury suffered in the first half of last Thursday's loss at Tennessee and coach Kyle Shanahan said the team would have a better idea about his availability later in the week for Sunday's game against Houston. The 49ers (8-7) currently hold a wild-card spot in the NFC. “It’s a thumb sprain, so I think you