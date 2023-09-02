Thousands rally in Niger to demand the withdrawal of French troops
Thousands rallied Saturday in Niger's capital Niamey to demand that former colonial ruler France withdraw its troops as sought by a junta which seized power in June.
Thousands rallied Saturday in Niger's capital Niamey to demand that former colonial ruler France withdraw its troops as sought by a junta which seized power in June.
The former president is trying to cash in on his most recent arrest.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told Russian media that Putin visited the village of Turginovo to see places associated with his family. During a stop lasting only a few minutes, Putin expressed surprise that a science teacher at the local school was undertaking a doctoral degree and promised improved conditions to attract qualified people to the area. "Yes, yes, I agree, We'll do everything gradually," Putin told them during the encounter lasting only a few minutes.
"Everything is not like what you read on the news," one disheartened Ukrainian soldier fighting east of Kharkiv told the Kyiv Independent .
He believes Trump's "rabid" followers are also concerning The post NBC’s Glenn Kirschner Says Donald Trump Should Be Imprisoned Before Going to Trial Due to ‘Demonstrated Danger’ for Witnesses (Video) appeared first on TheWrap.
The 14th Amendment bans insurrectionists from seeking office, and the question of whether Trump can even be on the ballot is likely headed to the high court.
The mysterious development consultant who Ontario's integrity commissioner identified only as "Mr. X" in a scathing report about the removal of land from the Greenbelt has been identified to CBC News as former Clarington, Ont., mayor John Mutton.In a report released on Wednesday, Integrity Commissioner J. David Wake said Mr. X was one of two consultants hired by landowner Peter Tanenbaum to work on getting about 34 hectares of land on Nash Road in that community, approximately 83 kilometres east
As a professional, practicing clinical psychologist, I never thought I would fall foul of Canada’s increasingly censorial state. Yet, like so many others – including teachers, nurses, and other professionals – that is precisely what has happened. In my case, a court has upheld an order from the College of Psychologists of Ontario that I undergo social media training or lose my licence to practice a profession I have served for most of my adult life.
The MSNBC host nodded to the hit Netflix show when taking aim at the former president's "bizarre and random" social media posts.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said she's "already decided" she won't vote to fund the government unless Congress has passed a Biden impeachment inquiry.
All the latest developments from the war in Ukraine.View on euronews
Rep. Mike Gallagher of Wisconsin said that while he support the GOP's nominee, he thinks that Trump is simply too old.
Charles Krupa/APWelcome to Trail Mix, a fun but nutritious snack for your election news diet. See something interesting on the trail? Email me at jake.lahut@thedailybeast.com.Quinn Mitchell has seen at least 35 presidential candidates in person since 2019, when he first started showing up at New Hampshire primary events to ask them questions.Not a single one of them had ever treated the now-15-year-old as if he were a threat—until Ron DeSantis came to town.It all started with a straightforward q
"Or, or, I should should say he only does what’s right, Alina Habba says The post Trump Lawyer Defends Him by Saying ‘He Doesn’t Do What’s Popular or What’s Right’ (Video) appeared first on TheWrap.
Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/ReutersThe only way to beat Donald Trump in a primary, Republican strategist Mike Murphy told me recently, is for someone else to win Iowa and New Hampshire. (He hastened to add that it probably has to be the same person winning both states—a complicating factor, to be sure.)As we enter September, it is perhaps time to be reminded that there is no national Republican primary election day. Instead, it’s 56 elections (every state, plus Washingto
North Korea's supreme leader Kim Jong Un was regaled by sailors and sat among some very jazzy lighting on a banquet broadcast on state TV.
HALIFAX — The federal Fisheries Department says two people from Nova Scotia were arrested this week in New Brunswick following the seizure of thousands of lobsters. In a social media post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, officials say two people were arrested near Moncton, N.B., on Wednesday for infractions under the Fisheries Act. The pair, who are from Saulnierville, N.S., were later released. Fishery officers seized 110 crates containing more than 8,000 lobsters. The department r
Russia's top-down, officer-centric command leaves the army vulnerable to confusion and paralysis if a senior military leader is killed.
“It’s not my concern,” DeSantis said about Trump’s reaction to the storm.
Western allies are eagerly watching to see if Ukraine can make a decisive breakthrough.
Russia will block the final declaration of this month's G20 summit unless it reflects Moscow's position on Ukraine and other crises, leaving participants to issue a non-binding or partial communique, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday. Lavrov, who has served as President Vladimir Putin's foreign minister since 2004, is due to represent Russia at the Sept. 9-10 meeting of the Group of 20 leading industrialised and developing countries in New Delhi. Putin is not known to have travelled abroad since the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for him in March on suspicion of war crimes in Ukraine.