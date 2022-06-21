Thousands rally in Georgia for EU membership

STORY: Tbilisi’s main central thoroughfare Rustavelli Avenue was closed to traffic as tens of thousands gathered outside Georgia’s parliament building to call on the government led by Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili to implement necessary reforms required by Brussels for candidacy to the European Union.

The crowd waved the flags of Georgia, Ukraine, Moldova and the EU and carried banners that read "See you in the EU" and "We are Europe". One protester who gave her name as Mariam Koshadze said she wanted freedom and better education. Another protester, named Anton Kokaia, said he was worried about Russia.

"This is a moment where we can finally get away from this sphere of influence of Russia and be in a position to protect our sovereignty and our independence in Europe," he said.

Monday’s rally was organized by a broad coalition of Georgia’s opposition parties and pro-democracy groups.