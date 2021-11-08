Thousands Race in Postponed Los Angeles Marathon

Thousands of runners joined the Los Angeles marathon on Sunday, November 7, after this year’s race, which usually takes place in Spring, was postponed.

Event organizers were expecting more than 13,000 people to take part in the city’s 36th marathon, local reports said. According to the organizers, participants were required to show proof of a COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test.

John Korir of Kenya was the men’s winner, while Natasha Cockram of Wales won the women’s race.

Footage by Instagram user bodybyboba shows runners on Sunset Boulevard. Credit: bodybyboba via Storyful