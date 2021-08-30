Thousands Protest Vaccine Mandate in Athens

A large crowd of protesters gathered in front of the Greek parliament in Athens on August 29 to voice their opposition to a mandatory vaccine order for care workers, with some throwing flares and other projectiles at police.

Roman Kaygorodov recorded the scenes at Syntagma Square, where several thousand people were gathered.

After flares were aimed at police, water cannons and tear gas were used to scatter the crowd.

The vaccine mandate was due to take effect on September 1. Credit: Roman Kaygorodov via Storyful