Thousands protest in Pakistan for PM Imran Khan

STORY: Thousands of supporters of former prime minister Imran Khan poured onto the streets of Pakistani cities late on Sunday, a day after the incumbent leader lost a no-confidence vote in parliament.

The crowds held placards and waved flags of Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf party, as they chanted slogans. Khan had previously called for protests on Sunday.

"In a democratic system the final voice will be the voice of the people. And the voice is the people is Imran Khan," said Ambareen Turk, a local party activist who joined protesters in Islamabad.

Khan’s government fell in the early hours of Sunday after a 13-hour session that included repeated delays and lengthy speeches by lawmakers from his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party. Opposition parties were able to secure 174 votes in the 342-member house for the no-confidence motion, giving them the majority they needed to enable Monday's (April 11) vote to elect a new premier.

Opposition politician Shehbaz Sharif submitted his nomination to be Pakistan's next prime minister to the legislature on Sunday, his party said.

The younger brother of three-times prime minister Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz, 70, has led a bid by the opposition in parliament to topple former cricket star Khan, and he is widely expected to replace him following a vote on Monday.