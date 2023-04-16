Thousands protest in Czech capital calling on the government to resign
Thousands of people rallied again in the Czech capital, Prague, on Sunday to protest against high inflation and demand the government’s resignation.
WARSAW (Reuters) -Unilateral action on trade by European Union member states is unacceptable, the bloc's executive said on Sunday, after Poland and Hungary announced bans on grain and other food imports from Ukraine to protect their local agricultural sectors. After Russia's invasion blocked some Black Sea ports, large quantities of Ukrainian grain, which is cheaper than that produced in the European Union, ended up staying in Central European states due to logistical bottlenecks, hitting prices and sales for local farmers. The issue has created a political problem for Poland's ruling nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party in an election year as it has angered people in rural areas where support for PiS is usually high.
The normally low-key couple shared a sweet kiss in front of the cameras.
WARSAW/BUDAPEST (Reuters) -Poland and Hungary have decided to ban imports of grain and other food from neighbouring Ukraine to protect the local agricultural sector, the two governments said on Saturday, after a flood of supply depressed prices across the region. Ukraine expressed regret about the Polish decision, saying that "resolving various issues by unilateral drastic actions will not accelerate a positive resolution of the situation". After Russia's invasion blocked some Black Sea ports, large quantities of Ukrainian grain, which is cheaper than that produced in the European Union, ended up staying in Central European states due to logistical bottlenecks, hitting prices and sales for local farmers.
The legal woes of Donald Trump have cast a new light on the role of those federal agents assigned to protect him and other former presidents for the rest of their lives: the U.S. Secret Service. There they were, accompanying the 45th president as he made his way into a Manhattan courthouse earlier this month to be fingerprinted and arraigned on 34 felony counts. Meanwhile, current and former officers assigned to Trump are part of another investigation of the former president, reportedly having t
Melania Trump has kept a low profile since her husband's indictment, but photos from Mar-a-Lago suggest she is remaining by his side.
24 Sussex Drive in Ottawa was once the imposing residency of Canada's prime minister for 70 years. Today it is derelict and infested with rodents.
"Democracy demands accountability, and we call on Speaker Sexton to resign for his shameful and unlawful power grab," the petition reads.
Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin has urged Russians to continue fighting even if defeated, the Institute for the Study of War said.
A fundraising group supporting Florida Governor Ron DeSantis's potential run for U.S. president on Sunday launched its first attacks on leading rival Donald Trump, questioning the former president's allegiance to his fellow Republicans. "Trump should fight Democrats, not lie about Governor DeSantis," the ad stated. Former president Trump launched a bid for the 2024 Republican nomination in November and polls show he is leading the field of declared and as-yet undeclared candidates.
Russian billionaire Andrey Melnichenko and his wife Aleksandra want to be taken off Canada's sanctions list, claiming in Federal Court they've been wrongfully labelled as "elites and close associates" of the Russian regime. The Melnichenkos filed two applications in the Federal Court of Canada in late March, seeking to quash a decision to place them under sanctions related to the war in Ukraine. Court documents obtained by The Canadian Press reveal that the pair have been fighting their inclusio
The commander-in-chief of Ukraine's armed forces posted a video on his Facebook page showing the effects of US M982 Excalibur 155mm guided shells.
"We can yell and scream all we want, but we want winners. We want winners for tomorrow. We've got to be inspirational," Sununu said on Friday.
Two legal experts told Insider that the most recent Clarence Thomas controversies could prompt the Supreme Court to adopt a code of ethics.
Fox NewsFox News hosts and guests are pushing back against Donald Trump’s Ron DeSantis attack ad, which plays off a perplexing account—first reported by The Daily Beast—of the Florida governor eating pudding with his fingers in 2019. “Ron DeSantis loves sticking his fingers where they don’t belong,” the ad states, while showing a man reenacting the tale. “And we’re not just talking about pudding. DeSantis has his dirty fingers all over senior entitlements. Like cutting Medicare, slashing social
There is no need to fear Joe Biden hating Britain because nobody really cares about the US presidency any more. It’s an uncomfortable truth to face but the commander-in-chief has become an international laughing stock, diminishing the status of the White House on the world stage.
Ukraine’s counteroffensive will likely smash through Russia’s defences because Russia’s “decadent elite” has undermined the Kremlin’s war machine, Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin has said.
Trump allies argued the alleged leaker is a hero prosecuted for truth-telling. But the accounts of his gamer pals paint a more complicated picture.
Based on polls, one would think backing laws that permit more guns would be a losing idea politically. But Americans are already armed to the teeth.
Mike Pompeo, America’s former top diplomat, has declined to endorse Donald Trump’s presidential bid as he opted out of the 2024 race.