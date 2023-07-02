Thousands of port workers in Canada's BC go on strike

STORY: "Unfortunately, a tentative agreement could not be reached," the British Columbia Maritime Employers Association (BCMEA) said in a statement, after meeting Thursday and Friday with the International Longshore and Warehouse Union Canada (ILWU Canada) in talks supported by the federal mediation agency.

ILWU workers were on strike at sites across British Columbia, the BCMEA said. Asked for comment, the union said it would issue a statement once there is a resolution to the dispute over the collective bargaining agreement, which covers about 7,500 employees at 30 terminals in the province.

The walkout could have serious consequences for Canada's economy and small businesses, the Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) said in a statement. The group urged the government to ensure port operations are maintained.