Thousands Take Part in NYC's Five Boro Bike Tour

As many as 32,000 cyclists partook in New York’s Five Boro Bike Tour on Sunday, May 7, Bike New York said.

The event, jointly organized by Bike New York and the City of New York, aims to raise funds for “free bike education programs reaching thousands of New Yorkers each year.”

Footage released by NYPD Central Park shows participants riding down Avenue of the Americas and snaking through New York’s Central Park. Credit: NYPD Central Park via Storyful