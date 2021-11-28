Thousands take part in global protests against gender-based violence
Thousands of demonstrators around the world took part in protests to highlight violence against women and LGBTQ groups.
Thousands of demonstrators around the world took part in protests to highlight violence against women and LGBTQ groups.
The Blue Jays have reportedly added a reliable reliever to their bullpen.
Scott Mellanby has resigned from his role as the assistant general manager of the Montreal Canadiens.
The Matt Murray experiment may be over in Ottawa.
An upstart AFC contender hosting the defending Super Bowl champions headlines a very intriguing Week 12 slate of games in the NFL.
Dalton Del Don helps with all your sit-start questions for every Week 12 matchup on tap.
Get your DFS lineups ready with TJ Hernandez's Week 12 deep-dive.
John Wall hasn't played this season so the Rockets could find a trade partner.
The Western Mustangs and Saskatchewan Huskies advanced to the Vanier Cup in very different ways.
Alabama trailed for most of the game before storming back at the end of regulation.
The NHL has postponed two more games for coronavirus-related reasons, making it five so far this season.
From Chris Bassitt to Jose Ramirez, the Blue Jays should have some great options to bolster their roster via trades this offseason.
A look back at Canada's Olympic hockey uniforms over the years.
Florida State still had a chance to beat Florida. Until it didn’t.
A ballcarrier must stop as soon as his helmet gets ripped off. Pierce didn't care and wanted to score that TD.
With apologies to the Warriors and Suns, the torchbearers out West, the quality is on the other side in the Eastern Conference, and it looks to be sustainable.
Many fans weren't too happy with Triller after Frank Mir's scary TKO on Saturday night.
Malik Harrison was hit by a stray bullet less than a month ago in an incident in Cleveland.
Lincoln Riley has a 55-10 record in five seasons at Oklahoma.
DENVER (AP) — Mikko Rantanen had a hat trick and an assist, Bo Byram scored in his return to the lineup, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Nashville Predators 6-2 on Saturday night. It was Rantanen’s first hat trick of the season and the third of his career. Cale Makar had three assists, but his goal-scoring streak ended at five games. He has seven goals and five assists in the last six games. Jonas Johansson had 26 saves for Colorado. The Avalanche put pressure on Nashville goalie David Ritti
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Mikko Koskinen stopped 36 shots and earned his 11th victory as the Edmonton Oilers beat the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 on Saturday night. Koskinen’s win total is tied for the NHL’s best this season. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Zach Hyman and Jesse Puljujarvi scored for the Oilers, who won for the fourth time in five games to climb back into first place in the Pacific Division. “They’re a close team,” Edmonton coach Dave Tippett said. “The guys we’ve brought in have enhanced our group. Th