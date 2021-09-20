Thousands March at Ukraine Pride Parade as Anti-LGBT Protesters Gather Nearby

Thousands of people marched in the annual pride parade in Kyiv, Ukraine, on September 19.

This footage, shot by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL), shows parade participants gathering and chanting in Kyiv. Around 7,000 people attended the march, The Kyiv Post reported.

The march was surrounded by police officers as anti-LGBT protesters gathered nearby. However there were no reports of any clashes, RFE/RL said.

Kyiv Pride, the organizers of the parade, named the Equality March, said the march’s theme was “security and the need to enact legislation on crimes based on intolerance of LGBT and other groups that have been suffering from violence for years,” and called for tougher hate-crime laws. Credit: Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty via Storyful