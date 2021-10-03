Thousands March in Brazil Calling for Impeachment of Bolsonaro

Thousands of protesters took to the streets of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, Brasilia and elsewhere in Brazil on October 2 to call for the impeachment of President Jair Bolsonaro.

Erika Kokay, the lawmaker who recorded these videos in Brasilia, tweeted beforehand that there was “no lack of reasons to uproot Bolsonaro”. She listed “hunger, misery, unemployment, inflation, pandemic, corruption, misgovernance” as reasons to “fight” the president. Credit: Erika Kokay via Storyful