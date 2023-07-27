Thousands lose power after storms in the Valley Wednesday night
Thousands of utility customers lost power Wednesday night as monsoon storms rolled through the Valley.
Downed trees littered many roads, in some cases having collapsed on houses, in Essex County in southwestern Ontario. And thousands are without power Wednesday evening in the aftermath of a massive thunderstorm. Investigators from the Northern Tornadoes Project at Western University will dispatch teams of researchers to the area Thursday morning to determine if a tornado took place.Toppled trees pulled up swathes of grass and pavement, including in Harrow where a massive tree fell dangerously clo
Severe storms may spark up in parts of Saskatchewan and Manitoba on Wednesday, with a tornado threat included for the latter, but the window will be brief
Tuesday will see another opportunity for thunderstorms in southern Ontario before some of the warmest temperatures of the summer builds in by mid-week
Severe thunderstorms have prompted tornado warnings in southern Manitoba Wednesday evening.
Toronto will be hit with a heat wave starting Wednesday, with hot and humid conditions expected to hang around the city until Friday, Environment Canada says.The federal weather agency issued a heat warning Tuesday, advising residents in the Toronto area of temperatures to reach 30 C in the daytime on Wednesday. While slightly cooler, Thursday's forecast to be very humid with humidex values expected to be in the upper 30s, Environment Canada says. Meanwhile, Friday, which is expected to be the h
Tropical downpours unleashed significant flash flooding across the Halifax area last Friday, with a provincial state of emergency that remains in place. The Weather Network meteorologists Chris Scott and Tyler Hamilton explain how and why the Nova Scotia floods were so catastrophic.
A swimmer caught the incident on camera.
SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Last Saturday, Mohammed Aslam was working in his kitchen garden when he heard his fellow villagers shouting that water was coming from the nearby foothills in southern Kulgam area in Indian-controlled Kashmir. Within moments, the farmer said, mud and muck from gushing water swept through the village, damaging scores of homes. “It was sudden and swift,” Aslam said. A cloudburst followed by flashfloods hit nearly a dozen villages in Kulgam, filling homes with mud and washing
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Typhoon Doksuri lashed northern Philippine provinces with ferocious wind and rain Wednesday, leaving at least six people dead and displacing thousands of others as it blew roofs off houses, flooded low-lying villages and triggered dozens of landslides, officials said. One landslide buried a house in Buguias town in Benguet province, killing a mother, her child and two other children and injuring two other people. In the nearby resort city of Baguio, a 17-year-old perso
Halifax officials said Wednesday the unrelenting storm that lashed the city and surrounding regions with as much as 250 millimetres of rain on the weekend was a one-in-a-thousand-years weather event. Erica Fleck, director of emergency management for the Halifax Regional Municipality, told reporters that city staffers regularly model once-a-decade storms and have plans to respond to storms expected to arrive once in 100 years. But the most recent weather was far beyond those estimates. Fleck said
Blaine Burgoyne was sitting on his couch in the ʔaq̓am Community near Cranbrook, B.C., last week when he felt a strong wind blow through the roof and noticed his lights flickering before going out completely.Within minutes he noticed posts on social media from people spotting smoke in the air, and he ran outside to see the quickly spreading St. Mary's River wildfire moving up the hill toward his community."It just ignited everything so fast that a lot of people had to get out right away," Burgoy
PERTH, Australia (AP) — The last of nearly 100 whales that beached on the southwestern Australian coast were euthanized Wednesday after a second day of frantic, but unsuccessful efforts to rescue them, authorities said. The pod of long-finned pilot whales stranded themselves Tuesday on Cheynes Beach east of the former whaling station of Albany in Western Australia state, south of the capital Perth. Despite the efforts of 100 wildlife officers and 250 volunteers wearing wetsuits to protect agains
Video captured part of the heroic rescue of Bruno, who was stranded on Mount Jefferson with his paws all torn up.
LAC STE. ANNE, Alta. — Thousands of religious pilgrims were cleaning up their ravaged campsite Tuesday after a heavy storm blew through Lac Ste. Anne, Alta., cancelling events for the first time in decades. Monday night, as many as 10,000 people were at the popular pilgrimage site where First Nations people have gathered since at least 1889 to honour St. Anne and for untold generations before that. "It was really extreme last night," said Andrew Papenbrock of the Catholic Archdiocese of Edmonton
Heat advisory in effect Wednesday but rain could cool us a bit into the weekend.
The Mediterranean Sea reached its highest temperature on record on Monday, researchers said.
MONTREAL — Environment Canada has issued heat warnings this summer for parts of the country used to baking in the heat, but also in places unaccustomed to extended periods of hot weather. Earlier this month, the Northwest Territories and northern Quebec were under heat warnings as temperatures climbed into the 30s. On Wednesday, warnings were in effect not just in southern Ontario but in much of Nova Scotia, northeastern Newfoundland and even Old Crow, Yukon, north of the Arctic Circle. But the