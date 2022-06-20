Thousands line up for mass COVID-19 testing in Macau

STORY: The testing of Macau's roughly 600,000 residents is expected to end on Tuesday (June 21) as the Chinese-ruled former Portuguese colony adheres to China's "zero COVID" policy aiming to eradicate all outbreaks at just about any cost.

“Everyone dislikes queuing up like this. If you are late, the queue will be even longer," said one woman who was standing in line.

Most residents were asked to stay home, restaurants will be shut for dine-in and border restrictions have been tightened, meaning casino revenue is likely to be close to zero for at least a week and the coming weeks, analysts said.

Macau's previous coronavirus outbreak was in October last year. An outbreak in the neighbouring Chinese territory of Hong Kong this year saw more than 1 million confirmed infections, and more than 9,000 deaths, swamping hospitals and public services.

