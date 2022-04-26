Thousands Left Without Power as Heavy Deluge Batters Parts of Houston

Heavy rainfall battered parts of Channelview near Houston, Texas, as thunderstorms rolled through the region on April 25.

This footage, filmed by Justin Aaron, shows cars driving through the deluge and partially flooded streets in Channelview.

The National Weather Service warned locals of heavy downpours and gusty winds continuing into Monday afternoon, as storms moved south.

According to local energy provider CenterPoint Energy, around 4,400 customers in Houston were left without power after the storm. Credit: Justin Aaron via Storyful