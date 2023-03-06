Thousands 'Left Homeless' After Fire Tears Through Rohingya Refugee Camp in Bangladesh

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) said children and families had been “left homeless” after a fire tore through a section of a refugee camp complex in Kutupalong, Bangladesh, on Sunday, March 5.

The world’s largest refugee site, the UN Refugee Agency said some 2,000 shelters had been destroyed, with 12,000 people thought to have lost their accommodation. Most of the site’s inhabitants are Rohingya refugees that fled ethnic violence in neighboring Myanmar.

Citing officials, the BBC reported that the fire broke out on Sunday afternoon and was under control within three hours. The cause of the fire, which was first reported at Camp 11, was unclear.

Footage from the Bangladesh Red Crescent Society shows large flames burning through structures and thick smoke billowing from the complex.

At publication, there were no reports of any deaths Credit: Bangladesh Red Crescent Society via Storyful

Latest Stories

  • A Hollywood man paid $550 to rape 2 teens. He just learned how much he’ll pay in freedom

    He thought he was paying for statutory rape on a 13-year-old and a 15-year-old.

  • Woman who went missing more than 30 years ago and declared dead turns up alive in Puerto Rico

    A US woman who was declared legally dead after disappearing more than three decades ago has turned up alive in Puerto Rico, her family and police have said. Patricia Kopta, now 83, had last been seen in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, in 1992 when investigators began looking into her disappearance. Mrs Kopta, who has dementia, has been living in a nursing home after she was taken in as a "person in need" seven years after she disappeared.

  • Family, community mourn 2 teens found dead in northern Manitoba

    The family of one of the 14-year-old girls found dead outside after a frigid night on a northern Manitoba First Nation says she was struggling to cope with the loss of her mother, Ashlee Shingoose, who disappeared in Winnipeg nearly a year ago. Island Lake RCMP were called around 8 a.m. on Wednesday after the teens were found outside a home in St. Theresa Point First Nation. One of the girls found dead was Dayna Shingoose. "We didn't know anything about it until that morning, when we heard that

  • Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis taps ex-pastor to Disney oversight board who once said men are turning gay because 'there's estrogen in the water from birth control pills': report

    Scientific studies have found that only less than 1% of the estrogen found in drinking water is from birth control pills.

  • From lethal injection to hangings— haunting photos show how the death penalty has evolved in America

    The use of the death penalty in the United States, including firing squad and lethal gas, dates back to colonial times.

  • RCMP online exploitation probe leads to arrests of three Africans in New Brunswick

    MONCTON, N.B. — Two men and a woman from western Africa are facing charges related to online exploitation after police in New Brunswick executed search warrants last week in Moncton and Dieppe. The three suspects, all from the Ivory Coast, were arrested March 2 in Moncton. Earlier that day, RCMP say they seized a number of electronic devices from two locations following a tip they received from a municipal police force southwest of Montreal. The Mounties say the arrests came after the RCMP inter

  • Burglar breaking into basement met by barking dog, armed homeowner, Illinois cops say

    The homeowner woke up to hear his dog barking and something downstairs, police said.

  • Woman accused of killing ill husband released from jail

    A 76-year-old woman accused of fatally shooting her terminally ill husband in a Florida hospital was released on $150,000 bond Friday night. Ellen Gilland was initially charged with first-degree murder in January after police said she shot Jerry Gilland, 77, in a suicide pact that she claimed had been in the works for weeks.

  • Why Alex Murdaugh was spared the death penalty

    People have been sentenced to death for less than this double murder, the judge told the convicted killer.

  • Ukraine plant builds 6-person bunkers for war's front lines

    The pops of welding torches and the piecing whine of angle grinders fill the spacious production floor at a steel plant in Kryvyi Rih, the city in central Ukraine that is President Volodymyr Zelenskyy ’s hometown. Instead of doing their usual jobs producing and repairing mining equipment, some workers are busy building metal bunkers for front-line troops.

  • Missing plane found in northern Ontario with two occupants dead: JRCC

    Search and rescue crews say a plane with two people on board that went missing earlier this week in a remote area of northern Ontario has been found with both occupants dead. The Joint Rescue Coordination Centre in Trenton, Ont., said Saturday evening that the search for the Cessna 208, which went missing on Tuesday, had ended as the plane had been found. They say both people, who have not been identified, were found dead on scene. The plane went missing between Nakina and Fort Hope and the cent

  • Pablo Escobar's Invasive 'Cocaine Hippos' To Be Relocated To Continents Around The World

    Though researchers have suggested the drug lord's animals may be restoring the local ecosystem, they are still considered an invasive species.

  • Drug dealer caught with £55k cocaine haul avoids prison after blaming her partner

    Aaliyah Makanda was the 'custodian' of a huge drugs haul at her home in Birmingham, which she blamed her then boyfriend for bringing in.

  • ‘Honeytrap killers’ jailed after seducing victim then calling men to murder him

    ‘Honeytrap killers’ who seduced victim before calling men to murder him jailed after an investigation by Bedfordshire PoliceBedfordshire Police

  • Suspect killed, 3 arrested in killing of Philippine governor

    Police have killed one suspect and arrested three others in the brazen shootings that killed a central Philippine provincial governor and eight others, including poor villagers seeking aid from the political leader, officials said Sunday. The killing of Negros Oriental Gov. Roel Degamo at his home on Saturday by at least six men armed with assault rifles and wearing military-like camouflage uniforms and bullet-resistant vests was the deadliest in a series of attacks on politicians in recent weeks in the country. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. condemned the killing of Degamo, who backed him in the presidential election last year, and said his “government will not rest until we have brought the perpetrators of this dastardly and heinous crime to justice.”

  • Philippine governor, 5 others killed in brazen attack

    Gunmen in military uniforms fatally shot a governor and five civilians on Saturday while the provincial leader was meeting villagers at his home in the central Philippines, in the latest brazen assault on local politicians in the country, police said. Pamplona Mayor Janice Degamo, the wife of the slain governor, said in a Facebook video that the five villagers also died. A total of 10 suspects were seen fleeing the scene and later abandoned the SUVs, police said.

  • Why India’s lesser-explored southern region is its shining star

    There was construction work on the road from Pondicherry to Villupuram Junction, diverting the traffic into a single, unmade, lane: a chaos of trucks, buses, mopeds, cars, cyclists, a lumbering ox-drawn cart, a tractor pulling a trailer laden with bricks, workers seated on top, their heads swathed in scarves to protect against the burning sun – all bumping and jostling for the same space in a deafening cacophony of horns. Squeezing past a dawdling truck, our driver screeched to a halt as a man h

  • Skeletal remains found at Oslo Road boat ramp believed to be of Susy Tomassi

    Human remains found at the Oslo Road boat ramp are believed to be of a woman who disappeared five years ago.

  • Lawyers fight for man they say US wrongly deported to Haiti

    Paul Pierrilus was deported two years ago from the U.S. to Haiti where he has been trying to survive in a chaotic and violent country where he wasn’t born and had never lived. Both his parents are Haitian but they emigrated to the French Caribbean territory of St. Martin where Pierrilus was born. The family did not apply for citizenship for him in either Haiti or St. Martin and later moved to the U.S. when he was 5.

  • Police arrest sister of mafia boss Matteo Messina Denaro for helping run his criminal operations

    Rosalia Messina Denaro, the sister of a top Sicilian mafia boss, was arrested for allegedly helping her brother run his criminal operations while he was in hiding.View on euronews