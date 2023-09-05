Thousands leave muddy Burning Man festival

STORY: Tens of thousands of Burning Man attendees were finally able to leave on Monday, after spending days stranded at a site that became mired in mud.

After the way out had dried up organizers reopened the exit from the weeklong music and art festival in Nevada’s Black Rock desert.

Aerial video showed a ten lane-wide line of vehicles inching their way on a 5-mile dirt road to the nearest paved road.

Burning Man is usually held in sunny and dry weather, but an unexpected summer rain turned the venue into a quagmire.

Festival organizers had told people to conserve food and water for days, as the road to the main gate remained closed due to the storm.

Some reportedly ignored the orders and tried to drive or walk to the nearest highway.

Volunteer Evi Airy described what she saw:

"It really look apocalyptic. When you see the people walking barefoot in such a cold with the children. Some people have a small child here like three years old, four years old. I don't know how they survived."

Festival-goers shared video of campsites smothered with sticky, deep mud.

Just the tickets for the event – which drew tens of thousands of people including celebrities and social media influencers – were set for around $575, and that’s before gear, supplies and other costs.

Festivities continued despite the weather although some events were rescheduled.

The festival’s signature burning of a giant wooden effigy of a man was postponed to Monday night, a day late.