Thousands of JCPS students not in school as bus routes canceled on Monday
The teenage son of a British woman found guilty of murdering her husband in India has said he is looking forward to witnessing her execution.
F.L. "Bubba" Copeland's alter ego was exposed by a conservative news blog.
Kendall Jenner just posed completely nude in a set of Christmas lights as part of a campaign with Jacquemus.
Horace Crawley, 74, was arrested on Sunday and is now charged with failure to register as a sex offender.
A Cornwall, Ont., family says they're in mourning after a woman died overnight at a homeless encampment in the eastern Ontario city.According to an email from a municipal official to city councillors, the "elderly" woman was already dead when paramedics arrived at Pointe Maligne Park on Sunday morning after getting a 911 call.The woman's son-in-law, Keith Seyeau, identified her to CBC as Diane Hebert. The time and cause of her death remains unknown.An undated photo of Diane Hebert. (Diane Hebert
Herbert Swilley cooperated with police before quickly retaining a lawyer and asking for immunity, say police
"It appears the adult collapsed from his wounds and fell on the child," Chief Rich St. John at a press conference
Zelenskyy slammed Ukrainian military commanders after soldiers were killed in a Russian airstrike during an apparent open-air award ceremony.
HONOLULU (AP) — A man accused of physically assaulting a woman at a U.S. research station in Antarctica was then sent to a remote icefield where he was tasked with protecting the safety of a professor and three young graduate students, and he remained there for a full week after a warrant for his arrest was issued, documents obtained by The Associated Press show. Stephen Tyler Bieneman has pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor assault over the incident last November at McMurdo Station, which his law
An Ohio auto worker's solution even had the 911 operator on call laughing after a suspected car thief found himself suspended 20 feet in the air.
WINNIPEG — A man accused of killing four women, two of whose remains are believed to be in a Winnipeg-area landfill, maintained his innocence on the first day of a pretrial hearing. Jeremy Skibicki appeared in court Monday and pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the deaths of First Nations women Rebecca Contois, Morgan Harris, Marcedes Myran and an unidentified woman who Indigenous leaders have named Mashkode Bizhiki'ikwe or Buffalo Woman. Family members and supporters, many wearing shi
When Halah Al-Jumaili arrived in Canada in January, the George Brown College student was plunged into the deep end of Toronto's precarious housing market. The finance student, originally from Iraq, knew the market would be difficult, but she says it took her a month to find a crowded two-bedroom apartment to share with two other students. The living room had been converted into a third bedroom by the landlord and rent for each student was $1,250 a month. "There was no privacy," she said. "I coul
The "Midnight Cowboy" actor said he was "disappointed that my daughter, like so many, has no understanding of God's honor, God's truths."
A radio anchor was fatally shot by a man inside his southern Philippine station Sunday in a brazen attack that was witnessed by people watching the program live on Facebook. The gunman gained entry into the home-based radio station of provincial news broadcaster Juan Jumalon by pretending to be a listener. The attacker snatched the victim’s gold necklace before fleeing with a companion, who waited outside Jumalon’s house, onboard a motorcycle, police said.
Two adults and six children were inside when the home was set on fire, fire marshals said.
The Northwest Territories' Aurora College is pausing its acceptance of international students after it received hundreds more applications than usual. In a Facebook post, the College said any international applications received through its domestic students portal will be declined. Joseph Handley is the chair of the college's board of directors. He says that while the college typically accepts three or four international students each year, it recently received about 700 international applicants
British Columbia's premier says he is "deeply disturbed" that a high-risk sex offender who abducted a three-year-old boy in 2011 is on the loose after failing to return to his halfway house in Vancouver. Police say 58-year-old Randall Hopley is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant and was last seen Saturday afternoon. Police say Hopley has a history of convictions for assault, property and sexual crimes, including three sex offences against children. He was convicted of the 2011 abduction of a three-
A former Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister stands accused of embezzling nearly a billion hryvnias ($28 million) by purchasing subpar military uniforms from a private company, Ukraine’s SBU Security Service reported on Nov. 6, citing collected evidence.
The criminal trial of a special education teacher began Monday with the teacher is accused of assaulting a student who was younger than 10 years old.Robert Bender is charged with assault stemming from a December 2020 incident involving one of his students. A support worker who works for the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board described witnessing the alleged assault. The support worker, like others testifying, is not being named to protect the identity of the student and to honour a court-impo