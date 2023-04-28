Thousands of Israelis Join Pro-Government Rally at Knesset

Many thousands of Israelis rallied outside the Knesset in Jerusalem on Thursday, April 27, in support of the government’s judicial overhaul plan, local media reported.

Footage posted by the Palestinian news outlet Filistin Post shows the gathering.

The pro-government demonstration came after multiple protests against Benjamin Netanyahu’s controversial reform plan.

Advocates against the overhaul said “Israel is on the brink of dictatorship,” according to Haaretz. Credit: Filistin Post via Storyful