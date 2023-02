CBC

One by one, oil companies in Canada and around the world are releasing their latest financial results, which show 2022 was the most profitable year in the history of the oilpatch. Commodity prices have softened to start 2023, but this year is already shaping up to be nearly as rosy as demand for gasoline, diesel and other fuels remains robust and could soar even higher in the months ahead. There are many ways the sector could spend those hefty returns, but so far companies seem unwilling to wave