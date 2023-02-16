Thousands gather for vigil at the Rock on MSU's campus

Thousands of mourners came to the rock at MSU Wednesday night to cry, hug, and try to make sense of what happened at the school on Monday. “It’s not an easy thing to process. I don’t know if I’ll ever fully process it," one student said. “Our hearts go out to the families that lost their kids. Every time I see their faces it just makes me want to cry," another one adds. The trauma, pain, and anger of Monday’s deadly mass shooting were met with prayer and unity in a place that means so much to so many. Thousands attended Wednesday's vigil. Many of them survivors.