Thousands Gather at Vigil for Indigenous Teenager Allegedly Killed in Perth, Australia

Thousands gathered at a vigil on October 31 for Indigenous teenager Cassius Turvey, who was allegedly attacked while walking home from school in Perth and later died from his injuries.

Footage by Gary Bentley shows the crowd at Weip Park in the Midlands suburb of Perth. More than three thousand people showed up to the vigil, NITV estimated.

Cassius, a Noongar Yamatji teen, was allegedly beaten with a metal pole while walking home from school with a group of friends in Middle Swan on October 13, the ABC reported. The 15-year-old died in hospital 10 days after the attack, having sustained serious head injuries.

A 21-year-old man has been charged with murder in relation to the case, the ABC said.

Aboriginal leaders condemned what they called a “cowardly racist act against an innocent child” and urged authorities to hear their concerns, according to NITV.

Noongar Elder Uncle Ben Taylor said Cassius’s death had caused enormous sorrow in the community. “All our hearts are saddened today, crying out in pain,” he said during the vigil, which also included choir and dance performances, NITV said. Credit: Gary Bentley via Storyful

