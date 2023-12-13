Advertisement

Thousands gather in Mexico City for Guadalupe pilgrimage

STORY: The Basilica of Our Lady of Guadalupe is the second most visited Catholic shrine in the world after St. Peter's Basilica in Rome.

It was constructed next to a hill in northern Mexico City where Catholics believe Mary, the mother of Jesus, appeared to an Aztec man in 1531, an event that is credited with launching Mexico's Catholic conversion.