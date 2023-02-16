Thousands Gather for Candlelight Vigil for MSU Shooting Victims

Thousands of mourners gathered for a vigil at Michigan State University (MSU) on Wednesday, February 15, for the three students who were killed in a campus shooting on Monday.

Footage by @DistillSocial shows a large crowd gathered at the MSU East Lansing campus.

Earlier on Wednesday, demonstrators staged a “peaceful sit-down” at the Michigan State Capitol in protest of the “injustice” of the students’ deaths, according to the organizers.

Five other victims remained in critical condition in hospital, police said on Tuesday. Credit: @DistillSocial via Storyful