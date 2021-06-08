Thousands flee Burkina Faso's north after massacre

In tonight's edition: More than 7,000 people have fled Burkina Faso's volatile north following the bloodiest massacre in a six-year-old jihadist insurgency. At least 138 men, women and children were "executed" and nearly 40 were seriously wounded. The US has brought in visa restrictions on those it believes are standing in the way of a peaceful resolution of Cameroon's Anglophone Crisis. And finally evacuees from Goma have started returning to the volcano hit city.