Thousands evacuated after train derailment
A train derailment and resulting large fire prompted an evacuation order and a declaration of a state of emergency in an Ohio village near the Pennsylvania state line on Friday night.
A train derailment and resulting large fire prompted an evacuation order and a declaration of a state of emergency in an Ohio village near the Pennsylvania state line on Friday night.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. military on Saturday shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon off the Carolina coast after it traversed sensitive military sites across North America. China insisted the flyover was an accident involving a civilian aircraft and threatened repercussions. President Joe Biden issued the order but had wanted the balloon downed even earlier, on Wednesday. He was advised that the best time for the operation would be when it was over water, U.S. officials said. Military offi
In the words of Kylie Jenner: “Need.”
The former president's eldest son suggested Montana residents shoot down the balloon themselves — despite that being logistically impossible.
Worker later makes her own TikTok video to apologise for ‘racist comment’
RumbleRep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) lamented this week about how little she was getting paid as a member of Congress, claiming that her low congressional salary had made her “life miserable” as she “made a lot more money” before stepping into public service.The MAGA firebrand, who fashions herself as a populist concerned about the plight of everyday Americans, recently appeared on investigative journalist turned professional troll Glenn Greenwald’s podcast. While ostensibly there to talk ab
'How I Met Your Father' season 2 cast member Hilary Duff posted Instagram photos in a see-through mini dress she wore to the 'Younger' season 5 premiere in June 2018.
A former Brampton fire captain has been charged with second degree murder in connection with the death of his wife in the Blue Mountains. James Schwalm, 38, of Collingwood, was arrested on Thursday, according to the Ontario Provincial Police. The body of his wife, Ashley Schwalm, 40, also of Collingwood, was found inside an SUV after the vehicle crashed on Jan. 26. Bill Dickson, manager of media relations for the OPP, confirmed on Friday that the two were married. The OPP said in a news release
Turns out Russia is overselling its "unstoppable" hypersonic missile. Why? Because Mach 5+ missiles still can’t handle the heat, according to a U.S. report.
Actor Billy Baldwin chimed in as the Republican congressman's tweet spectacularly backfired.
"It's very difficult with what we have, because what we have was not meant to shoot down balloons," a former naval aviator told Insider.
Brazil sank a decommissioned aircraft carrier in the Atlantic Ocean off its northeast coast, the Brazilian Navy said, despite warnings from environmentalists that the rusting 1960s French-built ship would pollute the sea and the marine food chain. The 32,000-tonne carrier had been floating offshore for three months since Turkey refused it entry to be scrapped there because it was an environmental hazard and the ship was towed back to Brazil. The carrier was scuttled in a "planned and controlled sinking" late on Friday, the Navy said in a statement, that would "avoid logistical, operational, environmental and economic losses to the Brazilian state," it said.
A massive Chinese surveillance balloon that moved across the continental U.S. this week has been shot down. The Pentagon has confirmed the balloon was being used for surveillance, disputing China's claim that it was a civilian aircraft used for meteorological purposes. Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said the balloon didn't pose a physical or military threat, and once it was detected, the U.S. took steps to protect against foreign intelligence collection of sensitive information.
Cold and flu season is still here. If you're taking Tylenol to ease the pain, here's what you should know.
Marc Jacobs' latest runway show was held in New York City on Thursday. A video shows Lourdes Leon being denied entry because she was late.
The RHOBH alum took center stage on the Rotate runway at Copenhagen Fashion Week
Sheer tights are subbing in as pants for this season's risqué new look.
The Princess of Wales shared the intimate family photo to celebrate her new campaign, Shaping Us.
Kate Middleton’s sapphire engagement ring has a fascinating history. Although fans can easily spot the sparkler in the wild, the duchess hasn’t shared specific details about the accessory—including how much it’s worth. Luckily, U.K. jewelry company Steven Stone conducted a study where experts analyzed royal engagement rings from around the globe and ranked them based on their value. While Princess Catherine made the top ten—along with Queen Elizabeth and Camilla Parker Bowles—she didn’t top the
"I wish you could know how much I’ve hated feeling braced for news of your death," Steve-O tells his freind.
Ringo Starr shared a sweet video of him and Paul McCartney dancing together at Paul's daughter Stella McCartney's party in Los Angeles