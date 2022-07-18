Thousands evacuated in France as wildfires rage on

STORY: There were 10,500 hectares (25, 946 acres) on fire in the Gironde region on Sunday, up from 7,300 hectares (18, 038 acres) on Friday (July 15).

In the town of Landiras, at least 4,100 people have been evacuated as of Sunday. More than 12,200 people have been evacuated from the surrounding Gironde region since last week.

Wildfires have raged through France over the last few weeks, as well as in other European countries like Portugal and Spain, as temperatures have soared.