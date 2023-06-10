Thousands Evacuated Due to Threat From Mayon Volcano in Philippines

Around 2,000 people were evacuated from the danger zone of the Philippines’ Mayon Volcano by Saturday, June 10, ABS-CBN reported, with plans in place to evacuate a potential 40,000 people over the weekend, according to CNN Philippines.

Footage by Darsy Millena shows a plume rising from the crater of the volcano in Albay, which last erupted in 2018.

On Thursday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the formation was showing signs of “potential explosive activity within weeks or even days,” and raised the alert level to 3, one level below a warning of an imminent hazardous eruption. Credit: DARZ Photography/Darsy Millena via Storyful