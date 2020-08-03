Thousands Evacuate as California's Apple Fire Grows to 20,000 Acres

A major fire burning in California’s Riverside and San Bernardino counties had grown to over 20,000 acres late on August 2, and forced thousands to evacuate, the LA Times said.

More than 2,000 firefighters were involved in attempts to control the Apple Fire, which was 5 percent contained by the evening of August 2.

This video was released by California’s Mountains Recreation and Conservation Authority. It shows a strike team that the authority said was chasing spot fires, creating fire breaks, and protecting structures. Credit: MRCAParks via Storyful