Thousands crowd the Camping World Stadium for Monster Jam

There won't be 15 goals every night, but the situation sets up for high-scoring, volatile games between the Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers.
After a season overseas, Jalen Harris has returned to Toronto and is eligible to be reinstated by the NBA. Assuming that happens, how does he fit with the Raptors' vision and where could he potentially be an asset? Amit Mann and Oren Weisfeld discuss that along with ways Deandre Ayton, Serge Ibaka & Mo Bamba could fit with Toronto and new skills Gary Trent Jr. could add this offseason on the latest episode of the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast.
TORONTO — Elijah Fisher, who helped Canada win bronze at the FIBA Under-19 World Cup last year in his national team debut, headlines Canada Basketball's roster of 19 players invited to training camp ahead of the upcoming U18 Men’s Americas Championship. The invitation comes during a standout year for Fisher, an 18-year-old five-star recruit from Oshawa, Ont. He set an Ontario Scholastic Basketball Association record with 75 points on Feb. 2 to lead Toronto’s Crestwood Prep Lions to a 119-102 win
EDMONTON — It was not the Edmonton Oilers’ finest hour, but a big loss to their Battle of Alberta archrivals might have been instrumental to their playoff push. The Calgary Flames pumped nine goals past the Oilers, in what could have been Edmonton’s most embarrassing outing of the season, when the teams last met on March 26. Yet the Oilers went on a 13-2-1 tear after that game to close the regular season, and then rallied to beat the Kings in seven games in the first round of the playoffs. The C
Fans were evacuated from Labatt Memorial Park in the fifth inning of the London Majors home opener on Friday night due to concerns of a possible gas leak at a concession stand. A number of police and fire department vehicles were called in at around 9:20 p.m., with fans being told over the PA system to leave the premises. A police news release said there were reports of two people in need of medical attention and that there was of a strong odour of gas in the air. "They put an announcement on th
Here are five things to know as we head into Tuesday's post-season action: BATTLE OF FLORIDA The two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning and the Presidents' Trophy-winning Florida Panthers are meeting in the playoffs for the second consecutive season, with Game 1 starting Tuesday on Florida’s home ice. The NHL started awarding the Presidents’ Trophy in 1986 to the club with the best regular-season record, and this marks the ninth time that the winner of that trophy has faced
HELSINKI — Dean Kukan and Nico Hischier scored power-play goals and Denis Malgin had two assists as Switzerland defeated Canada 6-3 on Saturday at the world hockey championship. Michael Fora, Jonas Siegenthaler, Pius Suter and Timo Meier - into an empty net - also scored for the unbeaten Swiss (5-0-0-0) at the Helsinki Ice Hall. Kent Johnson opened the scoring for the Canadians (4-0-0-1), who suffered their first loss of the preliminary round. Adam Lowry and Drake Batherson had the other goals a
DENVER (AP) — David Perron scored twice as St. Louis switched up its line combinations, Jordan Binnington made 30 saves and the Blues beat the Colorado Avalanche 4-1 on Thursday night to tie their second-round series at a game apiece. Jordan Kyrou added a goal and Brandon Saad sealed it with an empty-netter for the Blues as they rode another stellar performance from Binnington. The Blues goaltender stopped 51 shots during a 3-2 overtime loss in Game 1. Binnington's flashing his 2019 form, when a
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Hany Mukhtar scored the deciding goal to spark Nashville to a 2-1 victory over CF Montreal on Wednesday, upping Nashville's home unbeaten streak to 23 straight. Nashville's run ties the LA Galaxy (2014-15) for the third longest streak in MLS history. The Houston Dynamo (2011-13) hold the record with 30. Real Salt Lake had a 29-match run in 2009-11. Mukhtar’s game-winner came in the 51st minute, putting Nashville (5-4-3) on top 2-0. C.J. Sapong assisted on the goal. Alex M
VANCOUVER — Vanni Sartini believes Vancouver Whitecaps fans are finally getting a glimpse of the team's Canadian star. And with a goal and two assists in his last two Major League Soccer games, Lucas Cavallini is finding his form at the perfect time. “I think that finally this is the real Lucas. This is the real (designated player) that we signed, a guy that he fights every ball, he helps us in build up," Sartini, the club's head coach, said Tuesday. "He never changed his attitude even in the da
CALGARY — Esa Tikkanen could feel his team's season, and perhaps the Edmonton Oilers' dynasty, starting to slip away. He also knew a 3-0 deficit — even in the knife-edged Battle of Alberta — didn't mean much at the time. The Oilers found themselves in that big hole early in Game 7 against the Calgary Flames on April 16, 1991, at what was then known as the Olympic Saddledome. Looking to shake his team to life, Edmonton head coach John Muckler called timeout late in the first period. "He goes, 'We
The Western Mustangs linebacker, Deionte Knight of Ajax, Ont., has been in major demand by both the Canadian and National Football Leagues. As he was on his way to go celebrate his football team's 2021 Vanier Cup victory, Knight got a phone call from both the Washington Commanders and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers asking him to take part in their rookie mini-camp. The defenseman has also been selected by the Toronto Argonauts as their 10th overall pick in the CFL draft in early May. After a long week
VANCOUVER — In the midst of a goaltending crisis, the Vancouver Whitecaps are turning to outside help. Niko Giantsopoulos, a 27-year-old from Markham, Ont., is being loaned to Vancouver from York United of the Canadian Premier League. He's scheduled to play a match with York United Friday evening against Pacific FC at Starlight Stadium in Langford, B.C., and is being loaned to the Major League Soccer's club for Saturday through Monday so he can play in Vancouver's match with Charlotte FC on Sund
TURIN, Italy (AP) — Canadian defender Kadeisha Buchanan won the UEFA Women’s Champions League for the fifth time as Lyon beat defending champion Barcelona 3-1 in Saturday's final. Lyon, which won the trophy for a record-extending eighth time, was 3-0 up after just 33 minutes and cruised home. The French side has taken eight of the past 12 editions of the Women’s Champions League. Captain Wendie Renard, Sarah Bouhaddi and Eugénie Le Sommer have been part of all those successes. But Barcelona went
The Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers are fighting the Battle of Alberta in the playoffs for the sixth time in the rivalry's history. Here's a brief look back at the five previous encounters between the two: 1983: OILERS WON 4-1 In the first meeting between the two sides in the playoffs, the Oilers began a trend of dominance against Calgary, taking the series in five games. Wayne Gretzky finished with 14 points (six goals, eight assists) in the series as Edmonton took the Smythe Division final
GENEVA — Canada's Denis Shapovalov was eliminated from the Geneva Open on Wednesday with a 6-4, 7-6 (2), 6-3 loss to Ilya Ivashka of Belarus in the second round. Ivashka had eight break point chances against Shapovalov, and converted two of them. The Belarusian saved the only break-point chance he faced. Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., was seeded third at the tournament and had a bye in the first round. The Canadian had nine aces in the match but didn't get opportunities to shift momentum
MONTMELÓ, Spain (AP) — Formula One championship leader Charles Leclerc recovered from a spin in qualifying to put his Ferrari on the pole for the Spanish Grand Prix in a last-gasp run that bumped reigning world champion Max Verstappen. Leclerc shouted “that was good!” after his run in the closing moments of the third round of Saturday qualifying. His spin earlier in the round had sent him scurrying to the pits for a change of tires. He then tore off for his final run. Leclerc went 1 minute, 18.7
TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Mito Pereira spent four hours soaring and sliding at Southern Hills in the cold and wind, calling it the biggest round of his life Saturday in the PGA Championship and one that gave him an idea of what to expect Sunday. Pereira soared to a five-shot lead. He nearly lost it all in six holes. And when a third round as fickle as the wind finally ended, the 27-year-old from Chile stood on the cusp of fame. He made three birdies over his last six holes, the final hole from just ou