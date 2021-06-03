Thousands Celebrate at Jerusalem's First Pride Parade Since Pandemic

Thousands of people marched in Jerusalem’s pride parade on June 3, marking a return to the celebration of the LGBTQ community a year after it was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to local reports, around 7,500 took part in the Jerusalem March for Pride and Tolerance.

Smaller groups gathered in the city in opposition to the march, though no violence was reported. In 2015, 16-year-old Shira Banki was stabbed to death by an ultra-Orthodox man during the parade.

This video, taken in Jerusalem on Thursday, shows marchers banging drums and walking through the city. Credit: Samuel Krief via Storyful