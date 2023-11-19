Thousands of car thefts go unsolved in Milwaukee, 2023 clearance rate at 4%
Of the 4,990 cases of stolen cars in so far in 2023, 205 cases resulted in an arrest.
Of the 4,990 cases of stolen cars in so far in 2023, 205 cases resulted in an arrest.
Video shows Juneanne Fannell begging officers not to leave her
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas jury on Friday sentenced a woman to 90 years in prison for the May 2022 shooting death of rising professional cyclist Anna Moriah “Mo” Wilson in a case that sent investigators on a 43-day international search for the killer. Jurors deliberated for just over three hours before delivering the sentence for Kaitlin Armstrong, who investigators say tracked Wilson to the apartment where she was staying and shot her three times. They took only two hours on Thursday to convi
A bartender has been charged with the murder of a 27-year-old woman after she was found beaten to death with a fire extinguisher and her body was left on a construction site with a sandbag covering her head, police said. The suspect, Dino Rojas-Moreno, a 26-year-old bartender from Laguna Hills, California, was arrested after the body of 27-year-old Tatum Goodwin was discovered on Sunday at about 8:20 a.m. by a worker at a construction site in the 100 block of S. Coast Highway in Laguna Beach. Goodwin’s body was under a chain link fence on a construction site and a sandbag had been placed on her head at the time of the discovery, according to a statement released on Friday by the Orange County District Attorney’s Office.
Alexander Bulakhov got into a scuffle with the alleged robber who pointed a gun at his wife
As part of the detailed, six-page agreement, all parties would freeze combat operations for at least five days while "an initial 50 or more hostages are released in smaller groups every 24 hours", the Post reported. Hamas took about 240 hostages during its Oct. 7 rampage inside Israel that killed 1,200 people.
“For the longest time, I was having trouble even closing my eyes.”
Toronto police have identified 61-year-old Karen Montague as the woman who was killed when three people were allegedly intentionally struck by a driver in North York on Wednesday. Montague was hit in a parking lot off of 250 Cassandra Blvd., west of Victoria Park Avenue and south of Parkwoods Village Drive. All three people were rushed to hospital, where Montague was pronounced dead, police said in a news release issued Saturday. On Thursday, police said Ciro Garofano, a 79-year-old Toronto man,
EDMONTON — The president of the University of Alberta says the school has replaced the director of its sexual assault centre over its endorsement of an open letter that questions the validity of sexual assault claims against Hamas during its deadly incursion into Israel last month. Bill Flanagan issued a statement on Saturday saying the director's personal views "do not in any way represent those of the University of Alberta, and the use of the centre's name in endorsing the letter was "improper
The Vancouver Police Department (VPD) is asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects involved in a triple stabbing that took place on the city's west side more than a year ago.The stabbing happened after a fight broke out at a restaurant near Oak Street and West Broadway on Oct. 30, 2022, according to investigators. Three people were stabbed and a fourth was assaulted.Police say when they arrived at the scene, the people responsible had fled."Investigators from VPD's major crime sec
MONTREAL — A Montreal billionaire who allegedly paid dozens of minors for sex may try to hide his assets in case he loses a class-action lawsuit, a lawyer for the alleged victims told a Montreal court Friday. Jeff Orenstein, who is representing the now-adult women in the proposed class-action, said he wants Robert Miller and his company, Future Electronics, to deposit a total of $200 million with the court for safekeeping to ensure his alleged victims are paid. If Miller doesn't do that, the cou
A Calgary man who fatally shot his mother was handed a life sentence Friday with no chance of parole for 10 years.Earlier this month, Levi Romeo Mitchell, 31, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of Deborah Ann Mitchell, who was killed on Oct. 30, 2021.On Friday, Justice Blair Nixon called Levi Mitchell "a person with a serious criminal past" but also noted "he is a man who does not and cannot operate at the level of a normal 31-year-old because of his FASD (fetal alcohol spectrum
MONTREAL — An influential organized crime leader has been killed in a daytime shooting in St-Jean-sur-Richelieu, southeast of Montreal. Police did not immediately identify the victim but The Canadian Press has learned he was Gregory Woolley, who has long been associated with the Hells Angels biker gang as well as with the Mafia and street gangs. St-Jean-sur-Richelieu police responded to a call of shots being fired at around 10:30 a.m. in a parking lot located near a health-care facility, and fou
Toronto police say they have seized 551 kilograms of cocaine and 441 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine in a drug bust they describe as the largest in the force's history.Seven people, of the Greater Toronto Area, have been arrested and charged in connection with the illicit drugs, according to Supt. Steve Watts of the organized crime enforcement drug squad. Two of the accused are still in custody, he said, while five have received bail."The drugs were destined for the streets of Toronto and b
Stolen checks were posted for sale on the Telegram channel OG Glass House, U.S. prosecutors said.
Norman Leslie Archer Jr. cried and called the vicious pit bull his “best friend,” but the dog had mauled a 6-year-old girl.
Judy Buenoano, aka “The Black Widow,” killed three people — her husband, boyfriend, and her son, who was just 19 years old.
The girl’s body was found 40 miles from her home, Arizona officials said.
WAVERLY, Ohio (AP) — Police say a woman is facing a child endangerment charge after her toddler found a gun in her purse and accidentally fired it in a southern Ohio Walmart store last week. The Waverly Police Department said the woman told officers who responded shortly after 11 a.m. Thursday that the 2-year-old boy took her Taurus 9mm firearm from her purse, and it went off. Police said the bullet went into the ceiling of the store, and the child was left with a minor injury to his forehead “d
One of the children is in critical condition while the others are stable, police said.
A Toronto man has been arrested in connection with multiple hate-motivated assaults throughout the city, including a Saturday morning attack on worshippers outside a mosque, according to Toronto police. At about 6:40 a.m., police responded to reports of an assault with a weapon outside the Toronto Islamic Centre near Yonge Street and Davenport Road. In a news release issued Saturday, police said a man allegedly confronted several people, threw a rock at them and yelled slurs, then attacked them